Antoine Semenyo’s Path to Champions League Glory With Man City Explained
Football

Antoine Semenyo's Path to Champions League Glory With Man City Explained

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Antoine Semenyo is set for his maiden appearance in the UEFA Champions League, with a mouthwatering Round of 16 showdown against Real Madrid
  • Beyond discovering their next opponents, Man City also now know their potential route to the final in Budapest
  • Semenyo has been in fine form since sealing his big-money winter switch to the Manchester outfit, hitting top gear at just the right time

Manchester City will once again lock horns with Real Madrid after Friday’s Champions League draw in Nyon mapped out the road to this season’s final.

For the fifth straight year, the two heavyweights meet in Europe. Their recent rivalry is perfectly balanced, five victories each and five stalemates.

Erling Haaland, Antonio Rudiger, Man City vs Real Madrid, Real Madrid vs Man City, Champions League round of 16, Antoine Semenyo, UEFA Champions League, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Champions League draw, Round of 16, Bernabeu.
Man City and Real Madrid will cross paths for the sixth two-legged tie between the two clubs in the last seven seasons. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.
Source: Getty Images

That symmetry adds real tension to a tie that already feels bigger than a typical round of 16 contest.

City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, captured the mood succinctly:

“It will be a really nice game to watch and a nice game to be involved in. Of course, it’s like a final," he said following the draw, as quoted by the club's website.

“We are happy to go there again and to have this kind of opponent and these kind of games.”

Man City's path to UCL glory after R16 draw

The first leg of the round of 16 clash is scheduled for March 11 at 8.00 pm inside the Bernabeu. The return leg follows on March 17 at the same time. With margins this fine, one lapse could define the outcome.

History suggests there will be little to separate them. Meetings between these clubs have produced drama, late goals and unforgettable nights.

City will draw confidence from their 2-1 victory over Madrid during the league phase, according to ESPN. Replicating that result across two fixtures would send them into the last eight.

Watch the highlights:

If they clear this hurdle, Bayern Munich or Atalanta await in the quarter-finals.

Success there would set up a semi-final against Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

Should they win that, and the final would bring a showdown with the best from the opposite side of the bracket, where Barcelona and Arsenal headline the chase.

Antoine Semenyo, UEFA Champions League, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Champions League draw, Round of 16, Bernabeu, Semenyo Champions League debut.
Antoine Semenyo is set to make his Champions League debut against Real Madrid on March 11, 2026. Photos by Visionhaus and Harold Cunningham.
Source: Getty Images

Semenyo set for first Bernabeu experience

Beyond tactics and history, there is a personal story unfolding. This will mark Antoine Semenyo’s Champions League debut.

The 26-year-old’s journey from the lower divisions of English football to Bournemouth and now to Manchester City reads like a script. Stepping onto the Bernabeu turf for the first time could be the defining chapter so far.

Since arriving at City, he has scored in every competition he has featured in. Confidence will not be in short supply.

Should he find the net against the Spanish giants, he would join a select group of five Ghanaian players who have scored in this tournament.

Whatever unfolds over the two legs, walking out under the bright lights in Madrid will be a memory to treasure.

Supercomputer backs City, Chelsea in R16 clashes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a supercomputer predicted the Round of 16 winners after Friday’s draw.

The AI module backed Manchester City to beat Real Madrid and tipped Chelsea to eliminate holders PSG.

Source: YEN.com.gh

