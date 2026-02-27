Antoine Semenyo is set for his maiden appearance in the UEFA Champions League, with a mouthwatering Round of 16 showdown against Real Madrid

Beyond discovering their next opponents, Man City also now know their potential route to the final in Budapest

Semenyo has been in fine form since sealing his big-money winter switch to the Manchester outfit, hitting top gear at just the right time

Manchester City will once again lock horns with Real Madrid after Friday’s Champions League draw in Nyon mapped out the road to this season’s final.

For the fifth straight year, the two heavyweights meet in Europe. Their recent rivalry is perfectly balanced, five victories each and five stalemates.

That symmetry adds real tension to a tie that already feels bigger than a typical round of 16 contest.

City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, captured the mood succinctly:

“It will be a really nice game to watch and a nice game to be involved in. Of course, it’s like a final," he said following the draw, as quoted by the club's website.

“We are happy to go there again and to have this kind of opponent and these kind of games.”

Man City's path to UCL glory after R16 draw

The first leg of the round of 16 clash is scheduled for March 11 at 8.00 pm inside the Bernabeu. The return leg follows on March 17 at the same time. With margins this fine, one lapse could define the outcome.

History suggests there will be little to separate them. Meetings between these clubs have produced drama, late goals and unforgettable nights.

City will draw confidence from their 2-1 victory over Madrid during the league phase, according to ESPN. Replicating that result across two fixtures would send them into the last eight.

If they clear this hurdle, Bayern Munich or Atalanta await in the quarter-finals.

Success there would set up a semi-final against Chelsea, Galatasaray, Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

Should they win that, and the final would bring a showdown with the best from the opposite side of the bracket, where Barcelona and Arsenal headline the chase.

Semenyo set for first Bernabeu experience

Beyond tactics and history, there is a personal story unfolding. This will mark Antoine Semenyo’s Champions League debut.

The 26-year-old’s journey from the lower divisions of English football to Bournemouth and now to Manchester City reads like a script. Stepping onto the Bernabeu turf for the first time could be the defining chapter so far.

Since arriving at City, he has scored in every competition he has featured in. Confidence will not be in short supply.

Should he find the net against the Spanish giants, he would join a select group of five Ghanaian players who have scored in this tournament.

Whatever unfolds over the two legs, walking out under the bright lights in Madrid will be a memory to treasure.

Supercomputer backs City, Chelsea in R16 clashes

