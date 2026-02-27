A Ghanaian couple, Mr and Mrs Ameke, have gone viral on social media with their wedding videos

The videos showed the plus-sized bride, Sika, dazzling in colourful kente attire, while her slim groom dotted on her

Online comments celebrated the couple's chemistry while raising opinions on their size difference and the designer's work

A Ghanaian couple has become the toast of social media after their wedding videos emerged online.

The couple, identified as Mr and Mrs Ameke, got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Ghanaian couple Mr and Mrs Ameke go viral with their wedding videos. Photo source: @frames_n_motions

Source: TikTok

Videos from the ceremony showed the bride, Sika, who is a plus-sized lady, wearing an elaborate and colourful traditional wedding attire to look gorgeous on her wedding day.

Her kaba and down were made with colourful kente in bright orange and green undertones, with heavy embellishments, including sparkling sequins and beadwork.

She wore dangling earrings and had her hair styled in an elegant updo with a bun and braided elements.

The groom, a professional photographer, wore a white kaftan with an overcoat sporting kente trims in the front.

In one of the videos, the bride was spotted with a microphone, addressing those present at the ceremony. The excited groom, who was sitting nearby, smiled through her speech.

Another video showed the bride blushing and giggling as the groom held her hand. The two were later spotted in different moments dancing and doing other things.

In a third video, the couple was spotted having a good laugh around an uncompleted building.

Reactions to slim groom, plus-sized bride's wedding

The wedding videos of Mr and Mrs Ameke have been trending online since they emerged. Many took to the comment sections to share varying opinions. While some hailed the bride's beauty and the chemistry between her and the groom, others worried about the difference in size. Some were impressed by the work of the bride's designer. Below are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh.

AKOSUA HAGAN said:

"Think the NDC government needs the designer to rule Ghana's economy, because eeeeei she has done well paaa."

Abenaagolden

"Slim guys nd big things wooow congratulations 🥰."

Bettybrown79 said:

"Until you meet your soulmate, you will realise there was nothing wrong with you."

Cabello plus

"Big ooo, small ooo same bride price so why don’t you go for big 😁🥰."

KOBBY_RICH👑🦋🦋

"That man is actually living my dream .. as slim as I am .. chubby is my favourite ❤️😁."

ire🎀~ne❤️🦋 said:

"This's so nice to watch🥰...We, the chubby ladies and slim guys, are like 5&6🫂🔥 Congratulations to you, stranger "

在应许之地✞☘️🍃 {ビッグバン} said:

"See the way she's happy, brotherhood has put a smile on one pretty Angel 😇. May it not end in tears. I can't skip this video. May this smile locate my future wife on our wedding day. I have added her to favourite so I can watch her smile when I'm sad."

Trending couple, Mr and Mrs Ameke, pose after their traditional wedding. Photo source: @frames_n_motions

Source: TikTok

