With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, competition for places in Otto Addo’s squad is heating up

As Ghana prepare for their fifth World Cup appearance, a blend of red-hot form, experience, and pedigree could shape the Black Stars’ destiny in Group L

These five names stand out as Ghana’s must-have players for USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer, excitement is building across Ghana, with fans eager to see which players will represent the Black Stars on football’s biggest stage.

The tournament, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the largest edition in history.

Otto Addo is poised to lead the Black Stars at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will be making their fifth World Cup appearance and will be hoping to match or even surpass their historic quarter-final run at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars are set to face Panama in Toronto on June 17, England in Boston on June 23, and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27, according to FIFA.

Based on current form, pedigree and importance to the national team setup, YEN.com.gh takes a look at five players who must be in Otto Addo’s squad for the global showpiece.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup squad

1. Antoine Semenyo

The in-form Antoine Semenyo has elevated his game to another level this season. Since sealing a move to Manchester City in January 2026, the dynamic forward has hit the ground running, scoring five goals in his first 10 appearances.

His pace, strength, and direct style have made him one of Ghana’s most in-form players in Europe at the moment. Given his recent performances and growing confidence at the club level, Semenyo should be among the first names on Otto Addo’s list.

Ghana and Manchester City striker Antoine Semenyo.

2. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus may have been sidelined since January 7 due to injury, but his quality remains unquestionable. The Tottenham star has consistently proven that he is Ghana’s most technically gifted and explosive attacker.

Even without recent match action, Kudus’ class, versatility, and big-game temperament make him indispensable. If fully fit, it is almost impossible to imagine a Black Stars squad without him.

3. Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku has been a pillar of consistency for Ghana since making his debut in October 2020. The Spartak Moscow defender combines composure with leadership at the back.

With four goals in 35 caps, Djiku also poses a threat from set pieces. His experience, defensive awareness, and reliability make him a near-certain inclusion in the World Cup squad.

4. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey remains one of Ghana’s most accomplished midfielders. According to Flashscore, the ex-Arsenal man is currently on the books of Villarreal CF, with his experience at the highest level of European football giving him an edge.

Despite off-field issues that have generated headlines in the United Kingdom, Partey’s pedigree, composure, and ability to control games from midfield mean he is still widely expected to feature for the Black Stars if available.

5. Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is the current captain of the Black Stars and the most experienced player in the squad. The Leicester City FC forward brings leadership, work rate, and invaluable tournament experience.

According to Transfermarkt, Ayew has scored 5 goals and provided in 34 matches this season, underscoring his productivity even at the age of 34.

With multiple Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup appearances under his belt, Jordan Ayew’s presence in the dressing room and on the pitch is crucial. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, his place in the 2026 squad looks secure.

Qualified African teams for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African countries clinched direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

Among the nations that secured their spots were Ghana’s Black Stars, alongside continental heavyweights Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom impressed during their respective qualifying campaigns.

