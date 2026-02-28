John Mahama has issued a subtle caution to Ghanaians intending to travel to North America for the 2026 World Cup

His remarks come after the United States lifted its visa ban on Ghana, having earlier reduced non-immigrant visas to a three-month validity period

The President also noted that the Mundial offers Ghana a valuable platform to stimulate economic activity and enhance the country’s international image

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America to respect visa rules and return home once the tournament ends.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Friday, February 27, he warned that Ghana’s international image must not be put at risk.

His comments come amid past incidents in which some citizens overstayed their permits during global sporting events.

According to Sky Sports, the upcoming World Cup will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana is preparing for its fifth appearance at football’s biggest spectacle, with the Black Stars set to camp at Bryant University.

The Black Stars have been drawn into Group L and will face Panama, England, and Croatia in the group stage.

Mahama cautions Ghanaians before 2026 World Cup

As preparations intensify for the global competition, the President made it clear that protecting the recently restored travel privileges with the United States remains a national priority.

He revealed that significant diplomatic engagement was required to regain Ghana’s five-year non-immigrant visa status and to remove the country from restrictive watchlists.

“We are being told that we must ensure that supporters who go return on the visas [North America for the 2026 World Cup].”

He added a note of caution about the potential consequences of non-compliance.

“It has taken a lot of work to restore Ghana’s five-year non-immigrant visas and take us off the ban list. It is my hope that this event [2026 World Cup] will not send thousands of Ghanaians to America and get us back on their ban list.”

According to him, anyone wishing to cheer on the national team must follow the proper procedures.

“Supporters and other people interested in going to support the team would have to submit visa requests to the American Embassy.”

Mahama sees more than football at WC

Beyond the excitement on the pitch, President Mahama stressed that the tournament offers a platform to elevate Ghana’s profile globally.

“This year we will strengthen Ghana’s standing in the major global and continental sporting events. Ghana will make our fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.

And for us this is an opportunity to boost national branding and the economy beyond just sports.”

For the first gentleman of the land, participation is about more than 90 minutes of action. It is about showcasing Ghana’s culture, attracting investment and reinforcing trust with international partners.

As preparations gather momentum, the message from the Presidency is simple. Support the Black Stars with passion, travel legally, and return home with pride once the final whistle blows.

US Embassy warns Ghanaians

