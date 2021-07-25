- The second lady has donated to over 300 students in the Eastern Region

- Samira Bawumia says her passion is to see young children have quality education

- Her donation follows that of Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Samira Bawumia donates education materials to boost early childhood mathematics in Akuapem North.

The wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has donated reading materials to 10 schools in the Akuapem North Municipality.

Donations were made under the Samira Empowerment for Humanitarian Project (SEHP), which donated educational resource materials to schools in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region and assist with girl-child education.

In all, over three hundred (300) children from ten (10) schools in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region benefitted from the initiative.

The beneficiary schools include, Manfre Methodist Primary, KG, Akorase Methodist KG, Amanokrom Presby KG, Larteh Methodist KG, Orange stars KG, Larteh Roman Catholic KG, Larteh Presby KG, Larteh Salvations KG, Larteh MA KG, and Larteh Anglican KG.

“This initiative is very dear to my heart because it concerns the future of our children. It provides the opportunity to build a strong foundation for our children, it is my vision to contribute significantly to raising the next generation of leaders and critical thinkers in the next generation in our dear nations. Over the years, we’ve embarked on many interventions in line with this vision, and is for this reason that SEHP is embarking on this initiative to provide educational materials to at least 200 pre-schools across the country.” she stated.

Donations by Samira Bawumia come just days after the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, commissioned a waiting area at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo commissions waiting room at Korle Bu

Mrs Akufo-Addo opened the waiting area for use in a short ceremony on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The waiting area, designed to seat 150 people, was built through the efforts of Mrs Akufo-Addo's foundation, The Rebecca Foundation.

Mrs Akufo-Addo announced the new waiting area with photos from the inauguration. The photos show the beautiful surroundings.

In her caption, the First Lady revealed that the facility was funded by First Atlantic Bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mrs Akufo-Addo explained that when she went to open the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Paediatric Intensive Care Unit in 2019, she realised that visitors had no area to wait.

She thus told the then Board Chairman of Korle-Bu, Dr Okoe Boye, of her desire to help solve the problem.

From there, her foundation reached out to First Atlantic Bank which accepted to fund the project to bring relief to citizens.

The First Lady thanked the bank for its support while also commending the board and staff of Korle-Bu.

Apart from seating 150 people, the waiting area will also have a banking hall to serve those who may need such services.

