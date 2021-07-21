First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a 150-seater waiting area at Korle-Bu

The construction of the waiting area was funded by First Atlantic Bank

Mrs Akufo-Addo shared photos of the waiting area on social media

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated a newly-constructed waiting area for the emergency wards at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Mrs Akufo-Addo opened the waiting area for use in a short ceremony on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The waiting area, designed to seat 150 people, was built through the efforts of Mrs Akufo-Addo's foundation, The Rebecca Foundation.

Rebecca donates 150-seater waiting area to Korle-Bu Photo source: @rakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

Mrs Akufo-Addo announced the new waiting area with photos from the inauguration. The photos show the beautiful surroundings.

In her caption, the First Lady revealed that the facility was funded by First Atlantic Bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mrs Akufo-Addo explained that when she went to open the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Paediatric Intensive Care Unit in 2019, she realised that visitors had no area to wait.

She thus told the then Board Chairman of Korle-Bu, Dr Okoe Boye, of her desire to help solve the problem.

From there, her foundation reached out to First Atlantic Bank which accepted to fund the project to bring relief to citizens.

The First Lady thanked the bank for its support while also commending the board and staff of Korle-Bu.

Apart from seating 150 people, the waiting area will also have a banking hall to serve those who may need such services.

Check below for the photos from the inauguration as shared on Mrs Akufo-Addo's Instagram page.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen