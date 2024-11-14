The reigning NSMQ champion, Mfantsipim School, recently held its 148th Speech and Prize Giving Day at the school's premises

The occasion featured various activities, including a powerful speech delivered by the head boy

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were impressed, while others were not

The head boy of Mfantsispim, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools, has mesmerised Ghanaians with his impeccable linguistic prowess.

Master Ato Kwamina Essilfie delivered a powerful speech during the school's 148th Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The head boy of Mfantsipim SHS is delivering a speech. Image source: Mfantsipim School

Source: Instagram

Per a GNA report, Master Essilfie, in his speech, outlined interesting developments in the school, such as an improved academic environment, heightened discipline, great entertainment, enhanced food quality, robust dispensary, etc.

He also touched on national issues, such as the upcoming elections, urging Ghanaians to vote peacefully to have free and fair elections.

Watch the video below:

Master Essilfie's speech has been described by some old students as unique because he blended English with some foreign languages.

Watch the video below:

Netizens unhappy about Mfantsipim head boy's speech

Despite being hailed by some of the school's alumni, netizens who watched the speech were not impressed. Some questioned why the young man blended it with foreign languages, instead of local languages.

@AmeyawDebrah wrote:

"I wasn't impressed tho lol."

@ato_humble wrote:

"Foreign languages? De standard dis?? Assay, sorry to TTI but asuwer de number of TTI boys wey pass desert enter Europe ern, if dem for allow dem speak foreign languages, e go check like European Union conference oo. Abeg, we no come compete oo… mind y’all !"

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"What you dey take foreign language do when all you need is English and akyere so arhnn French?"

@kwame__citizen wrote:

"See how you’re hyping foreign language. You’re part of Ghana’s problem."

Mfantsipim wins NSMQ

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Mfantsipim School had won its third NSMQ trophy.

The school emerged victorious at this year's contest after beating their competitors, Keta SHS and St Augustine's College.

Mfantsipim's victory excited many Ghanaians, who commended the school's students for their achievement in the comment section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh