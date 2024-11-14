Meet Jannik Sinner's parents, Johann and Siglinde Sinner

Jannik Sinner has made a name for himself as a professional tennis player. He is known for being the first Italian player ever to reach the Association of Tennis Professionals' No. 1 ranking in singles. Given his success, many of his followers want to know more about his family background. Learn more about Jannik Sinner's parents and their roles in his tennis career.

Jannik Sinner's parents, Johann and Siglinde Sinner, are renowned personalities. They have gained more fame due to their son's success on the tennis court. Fans are curious to learn more about them, including how they met and what they do.

Profile summary

Profile Jannik Sinner's dad Jannik Sinner's mom Full name Johann Hanspeter Sinner Siglinde Sinner Gender Male Female Nationality Italian Italian Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Blond Blonde Eye colour Blue Brown Marital status Married Married Children 2 2 Profession Chef Former waitress

Who are Jannik Sinner's parents?

His parents are Johann Hanspeter Sinner and Siglinde. The couple has supported Jannik's athletic dreams since childhood. In several interviews, the tennis player has expressed gratitude to his parents for his successful tennis career.

Jannik revealed in 2024 during a postgame press conference at the Australian Open that his parents supported him when he left home at the age of 14 to train at the Piatti Tennis Center. He said:

I went away from home when I was 14 years old. So I had to grow up quite fast, trying to cook for myself, trying to make laundry. You know, the first time, it’s different, but then in another way, that was maybe the fastest way to grow up.

He added:

I think for me it was tough, but for my parents to leave their son at 14 years old, it’s also not easy and they never put pressure on me, which for me is maybe the key of why I’m here today

The Italian tennis player publicly praised his parents after winning the Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January 2024. Johann and Siglinde met at the Talschlusshutte Hut ski lodge in Sexten, Italy. Below is more information about Jannik Sinner's family history.

Johann Hanspeter Sinner

Jannik Sinner's dad, Johann, is a chef at the Talschlusshutte Hut ski lodge in Sexten, Italy. Additionally, Johann serves as Jannik's professional chef in some of the athlete's tennis tournaments.

During the Indian Wells tennis tournament in 2023, Jannik confessed that he was privileged to have his father cook for him and spend time with him. He said:

My dad is here. We have a house here. We are all together. My dad was a chef for over 40 years or more. He knows how to cook and obviously it’s very nice to have him around.

He added:

He is here cooking for us, but it’s not only about cooking. To have one more member of the family. It’s nice to have him here.

Siglinde Sinner

Jannik Sinner's mother, Siglinde, is a former waitress at the Talschlusshutte Hut ski lodge in Sexten, Italy, where she worked alongside her husband, Johann.

Jannik Sinner's parents' nationality

Jannik's parents are both Italian nationals of white ethnic background. However, his father hails from a German-speaking region in Italy.

FAQs

Who is Jannik Sinner? Jannik is a well-known professional tennis player from Italy. He is currently ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals as the world No. 1 in singles. What is Jannik Sinner's ethnicity? The Italian tennis player's ethnicity is white and of Italian heritage. Does Jannik Sinner have a mom? The tennis player has a mom, Siglinde Sinner, a former waitress at Talschlusshutte Hut ski lodge in Sexten, Italy. Are Jannik Sinner's parents still married? Yes, Johann and Siglinde are still married as of 2024. Is Jannik Sinner Italian? Sinner is an Italian national of white ethnicity. Where is Jannik Sinner's family from? The tennis player's family hails from Innichen, South Tyrol, Italy. Who are Jannik Sinner's grandparents? His paternal grandfather was called Josef Sinner. However, the names of Jannik's paternal grandmother and maternal grandparents are unclear. Does Jannik Sinner have a sibling? He has one older adopted brother called Marc Sinner. Who is Jannik Sinner's paternal grandfather? His paternal grandfather was Josef Sinner. He died in January 2023 at the age of 91.

Jannik Sinner's parents, Johann and Siglinde Sinner, have supported him in his career from the start. Johann is a chef, while Siglinde is a former waitress in an Italian ski lodge. They nurtured their son's athletic talent, introducing him to tennis from an early age.

