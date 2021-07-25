Accra-Cape Coast road declared the deadliest in Africa with high deaths

- The Accra-Cape Coast is the deadliest in Africa

- A research in Britian shows Ghana led with Kenya following

- Road safety remains a challenge in Ghana amid

The Accra-Cape Coast road has been declared the deadliest in Africa. This revelation was made in an article by the British Daily Mail which researched the dangerous roads in the world.

A group of researchers from Budget Direct, were sent to conduct the investigation.

" In Africa, the road with the deadliest reputation is the Accra to Cape Coast Road in Ghana, which connects Accra to Cape Coast. Between 2004 and 2011, there were 6,104 accidents and 7,465 casualties," the statement revealed.

In other parts of the Continent, the other deadliest roads is the Kenya Mombasa to Nairobi road which claimed 27 lives in 8 months in 2019 alone.

Source: Yen.com.gh