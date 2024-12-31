Ghanaian actress Nisirine Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, popularly known as Naa Ashorkor, looks good in everything she wears

The fashion enthusiast has introduced her followers and fashion lovers to a new, talented fashion designer

Ghanaian musician S3fa, famous for her hit song Echoke has commented on Naa Ashorkor's outfit

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nisirine Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, popularly known as Naa Ashorkor, continues to brighten up television screens with her stylish outfits.

The TV3 morning show is always rocking new collections from popular and rising fashion designers to host her program.

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor looks elegant in a two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @naaashorkor.

Source: Instagram

For her latest photoshoot, the style influencer wore a white long-sleeve shirt that she folded to her elbow and paired with an olive-coloured Esti Cargo skirt.

Naa Ashorkor styled her coloured natural locs to the side while rocking heavy makeup and bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Naa Ashorkor slays in a two-piece outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

crane_braids stated:

"It’s the heels I want, please; I am a size 36 girl. Thank you."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"THIS is LOVELY 💝💚💝🔥".

korkorokumo stated:

"Divine!! 😍😍😍😍."

efya_owusua stated:

"I’m a skirt size 10 and size 39/40 for the heels. Thank you very much."

mzzablasena stated:

"The skirt is as pretty as the one wearing it.❤️❤️."

nanayereafuabernice stated:

"I want some of this skirt......what am I even typing😢. You beautiful, one day I'll get there, for now let me work hard❤️."

miz_poks stated:

"Dear @naa_ashorkor_, I really love and admire your hair; who is your plug..and how have you kept it so beautifully 😍😍."

Check out the photos below:

Naa Ashorkor celebrates her birthday in style

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor celebrated her birthday abroad. She was photographed wearing a brown sleeveless top and matching pants to mark her birthday.

She accessorised her look with gold stylish earrings and double Gucci sunglasses to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Naa Ashorkor flaunts her flat tummy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor went viral after showing off her flat tummy online.

Naa Ashorkor wore a ready-to-wear ensemble by a top Ghanaian fashion designer for her photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor's splendid outfit and designer shoes on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh