Stonebwoy, in his explosive interview on Angel FM, claimed that he wrote Kaakie's first three hits and introduced her to dancehall

He highlighted the key role he played in the growth of Samini's Highgrade Family and how he convinced JMJ to make Kaakie do dancehall instead of R&B

Stonebwoy also touched on his previous issue with Samini and mentioned that it was people behind the scenes who took matters out of proportion

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has claimed that he played a significant role in the success of Samini's Highgrade Family, including writing Kaakie's first three hit songs.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, the award-winning artiste explained how he influenced key decisions that elevated Kaakie's career.

According to Stonebwoy, he was instrumental in introducing Kaakie to dancehall. He claimed that he convinced producer JMJ to move her away from R&B and focus on dancehall, as there were not many female dancehall musicians in the scene at the time.

He also credited Samini for spotting his potential and bringing him into Highgrade, where he developed his skills and gained recognition. He said his involvement helped the brand thrive and grow during his time with the team.

Addressing his past issues with Samini, Stonebwoy clarified that external influences had escalated the situation. He noted that their relationship was now strong and expressed his gratitude for Samini’s mentorship, which helped him reach new heights in his career.

