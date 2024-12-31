Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi spurred his side to AFCON qualification

The 64-year-old led the Falcons of Jediane to the continent's flagship competition after missing out on the last two editions

Having qualified at the expense of Ghana, Appiah likened his home country to Euro 2024 finalists England

James Kwesi Appiah has shared insights into his remarkable ability to inspire the Sudanese national team amid extraordinary challenges.

Despite the ongoing civil conflict that has gripped the country for over 20 months, Appiah has led Sudan to qualify for both the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kwesi Appiah opened up on how he psyched his Sudanese players by referencing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Source: Getty Images

Background to Appiah's success story in the face of adversity

Sudan’s journey to these achievements has been anything but ordinary.

The civil war, which began in April 2023, has left the team without a permanent base.

Players, many directly impacted by the conflict, have had to adapt to matches relocated to Libya and South Sudan due to the suspension of the domestic league.

Against this backdrop, Appiah has managed to galvanise his squad, turning adversity into an opportunity for growth and unity.

How Ronaldo and Messi helped Appiah's Sudan

Reflecting on his strategy for overcoming such odds, the 64-year-old, affectionately called Mayele, explained his motivational tactics.

By encouraging his players to envision themselves as football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Appiah instills a sense of belief that transcends their circumstances.

"I believe it's a matter of psyching your players to let them feel they are (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo [so that] any game they go in, they don't feel limited," he told the BBC.

Appiah also emphasised the importance of playing with pride and purpose, saying,

"Wherever you go, that place is our home. Whether we have supporters or not, go out and play for your family, yourself, and the country. At least I've given them something to look at and then fight for."

He added, "This is something the guys can do to help change the war—or stop the war—in Sudan by trying to qualify for the AFCON or World Cup."

Appiah's tactical and psychological synergy

Appiah’s approach aligns seamlessly with the attributes that have made Messi and Ronaldo global icons.

Kwesi Appiah has received rave reviews for guiding Sudan back to the AFCON after missing out on the last two editions.

Source: Getty Images

Their relentless determination, technical brilliance, and mental fortitude serve as the perfect blueprint for aspiring footballers.

By encouraging his players to adopt a similar mindset, Mayele fosters a winning mentality that empowers the team to overcome challenges both on and off the pitch.

Sudan's return to the AFCON amid civil war

The Falcons of Jediane are set to make their return to AFCON, having missed the previous editions (2021 and 2023), per CAF Online.

This accomplishment highlights not only Appiah’s tactical prowess but also his ability to inspire a group of players facing unimaginable difficulties.

As Sudan prepares for the continent’s premier tournament, the former Ghana coach hopes his psychological methods will continue to motivate his squad, transforming their struggles into a symbol of resilience and hope.

Appiah compares Ghana to England

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwesi Appiah compared Ghana to England following the Black Stars’ failure to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ghana international emphasised that the absence of the West African powerhouse from AFCON 2025 is a significant setback.

