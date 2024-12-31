A video of a Ghanaian pastor predicting the end of the world has got people talking on social media

The Nsawam-based pastor organised a street procession for members of his church to warn people about the end time

Netizens who saw the video greeted the prophecy with mixed reactions as some laughed over the video while others criticised the prophet

A Ghanaian prophet, Odansefo Yosef Ampadu, has got people talking after predicting the world's end.

In a video, he claimed that the world would end in 2028 and that no human would survive beyond that year.

During a recent sermon, he delivered this grim prophecy, igniting mixed reactions from his viewers, listeners, and congregants.

To further the credibility of his claim, he organised a street procession where church members took to the streets to deliver the message and warn people about the coming end.

The reasoning behind this prediction remains unclear. However, it comes amidst growing global anxieties, including climate change, political instability, and social unrest.

Watch the video below:

Netizens lambast prophet over end-time prophecy

Netizens who saw the video of the Nsawam-based prophet speaking about the world's end could not hide their frustration. Many doubted the prophecy.

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"Something only God know? Gullible fools who don’t read the Bible for themselves."

@kojododd wrote:

"Yet police allowed him to cause unnecessary traffic and discomfort in the town? When are we going to get serious in Ghana?"

@YSL_Kojo wrote:

"Arrest this man !!!! Lay am for independence square then lash waaaa."

@aboagye1010 wrote:

"People play oo Ellen white did the same thing and she was put to shame. This world will never end but it will keep on changing from ages to ages according to Astrology."

@SamringsT wrote:

"Even Jesus hin self doesn't know when na you ghana man lol."

@hailtawfic wrote:

"These pastors just Dey lie we. In my few years of existence a hear similar thing like 6 times be this. All of them hwee."

