A video of a Ghanaian farmer speaking about earnings from his onion farm has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, he acknowledged that farming is a lucrative venture with relatively good earnings

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian farmer who is into onion farming has opened up about how much he earns from his farm.

In a video, the young man noted that farming is a lucrative venture which earns him a lot.

He noted that with capital of GH¢10,000, he could make between GH¢70,000 and GH¢80,000 in three months.

The Ghanaian farmer made the remarks during a conversation with a content creator who was curious about farmers' earnings.

Farming is a lucrative venture that is often overlooked. Many young people perceive farming as a less desirable, unrewarding career path.

However, the onion farmer has challenged this perception. He noted that although farming has challenges, it can be a great source of income for many.

He noted that with an acre of land and an investment of GH¢10,000, a farmer can get 60 bags of onions from one harvest.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to onion farmer's claim

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian farmer speaking about his earnings from his onion farm expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some believed his claim, others doubted him.

@theaboagyeboadi wrote:

"There’s no doubt that he makes a profit in the long term but does he really factor other additional expenses like opportunity cost. His wages and that of his employees. Contingency and operational overheads? WHO RUNS HIS BOOKS FOR HIM TO COME UP WITH THESE NUMBERS?"

@Herrn_Jung wrote:

"The question the guy was asking is a huge issue in Ghana! They always want to get money fast so they ask, straight how much can I get and base their investment on such. You must think long term and not this short term things. It will never benefit you in the long run."

@mensurohwee wrote:

"Farming has always been the thing."

@Medwenmeho68692 wrote:

"So the man sitting there has 80,000 inside his account?? These people and figures de3 you guys should be careful by now he meant 8,000gh yooo."

