Kofi Akpaloo, flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, has urged the EC to reprint the 2024 ballot sheets

According to him, the former Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) flagbearer, Akua Donkor's image must be removed

He said if it is left on the ballot it could cause potential voter confusion and complications after the elections

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) flagbearer, Kofi Akpaloo, has demanded the removal of Ghana Freedom Party’s deceased flagbearer, Akua Donkor, from the 2024 ballot sheet.

According to him, Akua Donkor’s continuous stay on the ballot sheet could prove problematic during and after the 2024 elections.

Kofi Akpaloo said if Akua Donkor's image is not removed from the ballot, it will cause confusion.

Source: UGC

He argued that retaining Akua Donkor’s image and the GFP’s insignia on the ballot paper could inadvertently impact the outcome of the December 7 polls.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, he said her removal from the ballot paper would uphold the integrity of the ballot and prevent potential voter confusion.

Kofi Akpaloo stated that should Akua Donkor remain on the ballot, some voters could potentially vote for her even though she is deceased.

He asked what would happen to the votes cast in such a scenario and quizzed the EC on how such a situation would affect the presidential results.

Akpaloo stated that a losing candidate may even file a protest against the EC based on the issue raised.

He thus advised the EC to reprint the ballot papers to avoid any confusion.

He said that had the GFP’s replacement flagbearer, Philip Appiah Kubi, been successfully nominated; the EC would have reprinted the ballot sheets.

Thus, reprinting the ballots should not be a matter of contention for the EC.

GFP replacement flagbearer disqualified

The replacement flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Philip Appiah Kubi, has been disqualified from contesting the 2024 presidential election.

His disqualification followed the Electoral Commission’s reported discovery of several errors and illegalities in his nomination form.

The EC Chair, Jean Mensa, made this announcement at a press conference held on Tuesday, November 12. According to her, despite the EC allowing the party to correct the discrepancies, certain errors could not be overlooked.

She noted that some of the identified errors were illegitimate and could not be accepted in accordance with electoral laws, hence his disqualification.

EC assures ballot positions won’t change

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will maintain the original ballot order for the 2024 presidential election following the recent disqualification of the Ghana Freedom Party's new presidential aspirant. Read

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced this at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, November 12.

Source: YEN.com.gh