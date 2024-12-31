A video of a Ghanaian lady reacting to her WASSCE results has got people talking

The young lady excelled in her exam and was overwhelmed with joy after seeing her results

Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after seeing the details of her WASSCE results.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady who excelled in her exam is overwhelmed with joy.

She cried as she announced the great news to her family and friends on the phone. She told her loved ones that she had scored 8As in the exam.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh