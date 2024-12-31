Ghanaian Lady Cries Out As She Sees Her WASSCE Results: "Tears Of Joy"
- A video of a Ghanaian lady reacting to her WASSCE results has got people talking
- The young lady excelled in her exam and was overwhelmed with joy after seeing her results
- Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post
A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after seeing the details of her WASSCE results.
In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady who excelled in her exam is overwhelmed with joy.
She cried as she announced the great news to her family and friends on the phone. She told her loved ones that she had scored 8As in the exam.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh