The year 2024 was not an all too-rosy year for several Ghanaian religious leaders.

From unfulfiled prophecies whcih left them an the mercy of criticiques to accidents and court cases that made them their names topic of dicusions for many days in the media, here is a list of some religious figures who perhaps wished 2024 never happened.

Pastor Love, Salifu Amoako and Adom Kyei-Duah are among several GH religious figures whose names dominated headlines in 2024.

Pastor Love Hamond

In 2024, Pastor Love Hammond, former husband of ospel singer Obaapa Christy landed in Nsawam Medium security Prison following a car deal gone wrong.

The case stesms from a 2016 agreement between Pstor Love and Samuel Amanwah, the complainant who imported a Toyotal Highlande into Ghana. In October 2024, the church leader was found of guilty of theft, misapporpiation onad dishonety influencing the court to slap with with a four year jail sentence.

Adom Kyei Duah

The founder of the Believers Worship Centre dominated the headlines this year for several reasons cinlduing a fierce ddsagreement with the Chsitan Council and an unfulfiled prophecy about the New Patriotic Party's presidential canidate, Dr mahamudu Bawumia.

Salifu Amoako

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's name gained significant attention in the media after a reckless dricing accident involving his 16-year old son at East Legon.

The young boy, was reportedly driving his parent's Jaguar vehicle speedily on an inner road when he ran into another vehicle killing two young girls, Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu.

After several court appearances, Salifu Amoako's son was sentenced to sic months at the Senior Correctional Center.

His parents were fined 500 penalty units (6000) for their failure to supervise their son.

Owusu Bempah vs Agradaa

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and Evangelist Mama Pat populalr kkwon as Agradaa have been at logger heads especially since 2021 when the former stormed tha latter latter's chuhouse with macho men threatening to atttack her.

This year their feud resurfaced as Agradaa descended on him recounting the renowned pastor's ill-intentions towards her.

