Popular actress Fella Makafui has inspired Ghanaian women with her breathtaking gowns for her Christmas photoshoot

The beauty entrepreneur looked like a bride in a custom-made gown that has become the talk of the town

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and other celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's photos

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is ending the year 2024 in style. The mother-of-one has shared beautiful photos of herself in a stylish white gown.

Fella Makafui snatched her waist in a white metallic corseted gown designed with white silky fabric to clinched to her body.

Fella Makafui looks ravishing in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian musician Medikal's ex-wife looked like a bride with her frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup as she posed by the poolside.

Fella Makafui shared the viral video on Instagram with his caption:

"Dear 2024, thank you for the lessons, growth, and blessings you brought into my life. Every moment has been worth it, from challenges that made me stronger to achievements that reminded me of my potential.

As I reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude for the love, support, and opportunities that came my way. Here’s to carrying your wisdom into 2025 and embracing all that the future holds. Goodbye, 2024, and thank you for the memories! HELLO 2025 ❤️."

Fella Makafui rocks a white metallic dress

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mabel_kuadzi stated:

"Strong woman love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

coach_enny_fitness stated:

"I knew this would get to you."

afiadankyi7 stated:

"You are a very positive and strong person. I admire you and tap into your feminine strength. I hope 2025 makes you happier and better than the woman you already are. I wish you only positive vibes and ask God to bless your hustle."

gladysclassic stated:

"U see that dress, I am coming for it😂 girl! You are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

toyison2 stated:

"U are strong ❤️😍."

blankson.veronica stated:

"Shine bright like a diamond 💎❤️."

novastrandz stated:

"A queen and more 😍😍."

jordajacqueline stated:

"My Mentor, My Mentor.! Very strong and super ambitious, courageous and fabulous.. You are a superwoman, and you are the Brave Girl l on fire, Fella... You are everything all women should have."

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui slays in a kente gown

Fella Makafui modelled elegantly in a strapless kente gown for her Christmas photoshoot. She looked like a modern day bride as she showed off her beautiful tattoos.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui poses with her daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her pretty daughter's Christmas photoshoot.

The celebrity mother and daughter duo looked impeccable in a designer outfits and shoes for their viral shoot.

Some social media have commented on Fella Makafui's designer red gown with stylish gloves on Instagam.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh