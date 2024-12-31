A Ghanaian lady is trending after she took to social media to flaunt her young sister's WASSCE results slip

She expressed gratitude to God in the video and celebrated her sister for excelling in the WASSCE

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated the brilliant SHS graduate on her accomplishment

A Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts online after she took to social media to express joy over her sister's performance in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This comes after she checked her younger sister's results and realised she passed with flying colours.

Ghanaian lady celebrates for excelling in the 2024 WASSCE. Photo credit: @gold_paf/TikTok

In celebrating her academic achievement, the young lady, @gold_paf, took to TikTok, where she posted her sister's result slip. The slip showed that she had an A in one subject, a B in five subjects, and a C in two subjects.

The video then showed moments when the two sisters were having fun and enjoying some meals together.

The video captioned "God did sis" had raked in over 1,000 likes and 38 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate the SHS graduate

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the young lady on excelling in the WASSCE.

Ylsbenedicta commented:

"Congratulations dear so happy for you it wasn’t easy but God did."

yhaaLifeTime wrote:

"We thank God."

rosegyamfi02

"Thank you lord."

viccyabrokwa998 indicated:

"Ghanaians are insulting nana addo that free education.is not good but some pass was."

@smart_lady stated:

"Congratulations sis I'm proud of you."

