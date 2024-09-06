A cousin of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Michael Agbotui Soussoudis, has died

Michael Agbotui Soussoudis, a cousin of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has, been reported dead.

Soussoudis passed away in South Africa on September 3.

Michael Agbotui Soussoudis is a cousin of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Source: Getty Images

The Herald reported that Rawlings' cousin is believed to have died from lung failure.

Why is Soussoudis well known?

Soussoudis is famously remembered for the Sharon Scranage espionage scandal, which involved him getting classified information from a CIA employee between May 1983 and October 1984

He was in a relationship with Sharon Scranage, the said CIA employee.

He reportedly obtained the identities of Ghanaian citizens who were spying for the CIA, as well as plans for a coup against the Ghanaian government by dissidents.

After Soussoudis' relationship with Scranage’s relationship was discovered, Scranage agreed to help the FBI lure the former president's cousin to the US.

Scranage caused Soussoudis's arrest by luring him to a meeting, leading to him being charged with eight counts of espionage.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison during a closed court hearing. He was later freed in a prisoner swap involving eight of the agents whose identities he had helped compromise in Ghana.

These eight CIA spies were stripped of their Ghanaian citizenship before being deported to the US.

