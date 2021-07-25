- President Akufo-Addo has committed $25 million for local production of vaccines

- The President says some 17 million vaccines will be procured from the UK

- Ghana is experiencing a third wave of the virus sparked by the Delta Virus

President Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana will inject some $25 million into the local production of vaccines.

Addressing the nation as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the president also announced that 17 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be produced.

Medical researchers and doctors at the Nogouchie Memorial Institute have revealed that Ghana is experiencing a third wave of the Coronavirus Pandemic - this time, by the contagious Delta Variant.

Ghana's Coronavirus daily update by the Ministry of Health shows a spike in cases from 1032 in June to over 4000 active cases in July.

The Ghana Medical Association has further revealed how intensive care units and emergency wards at the public hospital have all been inundated with patients.

Medical Doctors have told Joy FM that recent symptoms of Coronavirus which are being reported at the hospital are mostly Malaria-like symptoms. Positive patients are said to have also tested for the Delta variant.

