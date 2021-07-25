26th COVID-19 update: All funerals and wedding receptions banned - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced that all post-event receptions like weddings and funerals are banned

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that all post-event receptions like weddings and funerals are banned.

According to him, this has become necessary due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, which health experts have described as the third wave of the coronavirus disease

He made this known while addressing Ghanaians in his 26th COVID-19 address to Ghanaians.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also announced that funerals should not go beyond the two (2) hour time duration.

He also stated that the one-week funeral celebrations should be restricted solely to family members, and should not exceed a duration of two (2) hours as well.

Source: Yen