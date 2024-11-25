The Herald Newspaper has implicated National Security operatives in the kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah

The Airport Services Manager for Emirates Airlines in Accra was kidnapped on Thursday in front of her home

According to the newspaper, her kidnapping was payback for allegedly denying them to board a plane which was ready for takeoff

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Herald Newspaper has alleged that National Security operatives are behind the kidnapping of Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager for Emirates Airlines in Accra.

Sylvia was kidnapped on Thursday, November 21, 2024, while on her way from the gym. She was released later that day.

The Herald Newspapers says National Security Operatives are behind the kidnapping of Sylvia Baah.

Source: Facebook

According to the newspaper, Sylvia was kidnapped to teach her a lesson after she had earlier refused to allow two National Security officials and a lady travelling on an Emirates flight from Accra to Dubai to board the plane after they arrived late at the airport.

When the latecomers arrived, the plane had already shut its doors and was preparing for takeoff when the National Security operatives demanded they be allowed to board.

Sylvia had reportedly refused, leading to their acrimonious decision to teach her a lesson.

The group had effected their plan on Thursday when they stalked Sylvia from her gym and kidnapped her in front of her house that Thursday morning.

In the afternoon, after news of her kidnapping had gone viral on X and other social media platforms, her kidnappers had allegedly bundled her up and dumped her by the side of a road at Ashaiman.

She subsequently freed herself from her bondage and sought help from a Marwako fast food joint, where she called her husband to come and rescue her.

Herald Newspaper said the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the family of Sylvia that her kidnapping would be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to book.

However, following the news break on social media, many Ghanaians have expressed scepticism about Sylvia and her family receiving justice.

Police allegedly rescue Sylvia

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service had allegedly rescued kidnap victim Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines in Accra.

The police expressed gratitude to individuals who provided valuable information during the rescue operation and to the public for their cooperation and support.

A team of police medical officers and clinical psychologists has been assigned to assist them in their recovery during this critical time.

Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has spoken to the victim and her family, who are reportedly in good spirits, according to the police statement.

Source: YEN.com.gh