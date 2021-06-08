YEN.com.gh has over the years grown from being a known brand to becoming a loved brand and the No.1 website in Ghana that provides all-around news and entertainment.

In the last 4 years, YEN.com.gh has grown from a small team of editors into a well-structured team that produces and delivers time-bound and relevant news.

YEN.com.gh has been described by many as Ghana's leading online news publisher, focusing on breaking news, politics, entertainment, sports, and human stories and this tag has won us national recognition and celebration.

In 2019, YEN.com.gh was named the best online news medium of the year by the National Communications Award, an award scheme backed by Ghana's Ministry of Communications.

YEN.com.gh boasts of more than two million followers across various social media platforms. Our verified Facebook page has over 1.5 million followers, Twitter has over 104,000, and Instagram has over 298,000.

Today, YEN.com.gh presents the faces behind the massive success our website has chalked over the years.

Senior Editor: Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah

Jeffrey is a journalist who has risen to become the senior editor since 2017. He is an experienced journalist who cut his teeth in the profession at Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Jeffrey has an interest and competence in covering all types of news from politics, business entertainment, sports, and social issues.

Copy Editor: Irene Amesimeku

Irene Amesimeku is a journalist with years of experience in multimedia journalism. She has worked with a number of media houses in Ghana.

She has also had a stint in marketing and advertising.

Entertainment Editor: Edwin Lamptey

Edwin's goal is to drive YEN's entertainment desk to become the go-to location for authentic entertainment news in Ghana and the reference point for viral foreign entertainment news. He will seek to entertain and say it as it is!

He holds a degree in English, History and Religion and Human Values from the University of Cape Coast.

Entertainment Editor: Naa Ayeley Aryee

Naa Ayeley Aryee is YEN.com.gh's Deputy Entertainment Editor.

Naa Ayeley is a creative writer with ten years of experience in journalism and media.

She started writing for YEN in 2017 as an editor on the entertainment desk and later became a monitoring editor before taking on her current role.

Naa Ayeley Aryee is a goal-driven young lady who is very passionate about everything she does. She has attended many conferences and training workshops in and outside Ghana in line with her job as a journalist.

Entertainment Editor: Daniel David Quartey

David writes sports and entertainment for YEN.com.gh

An accountant by qualification, Daniel has over eight years of experience in sports writing and editing. He is especially skilled in football and boxing reporting and analyses and fills in as an entertainment writer when necessary.

Daniel previously worked at Goal, Pulse Ghana, Sportsnetgh.com and Boxingghana.com.

Entertainment Editor: Gameli Hamelo

Gameli Hamelo writes entertainment stories for YEN.com.gh

A graduate of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), Gameli Hamelo, is a curious and detail-oriented Ghanaian writer.

His work is inspired by his fascination with the stories behind the craft of creative talents, and the desire to explore issues beneath the surface through features, profiles, essays, and news stories.

Mainstream News Editor: Priscilla Aklorbotu

Priscilla Aklorbotu has been working at YEN for about three years

Priscilla is a self-motivated person with a strong work ethic, who believes teamwork can help achieve and exceed team goals. She believes the job is the job and must be done well.

A graduate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. She also holds a Master's degree in Communications (Public Relations) from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Priscilla worked as a journalist at Daily Graphic before.

Mainstream News Editor: Mohammed Awal

Mohammed Awal is an experienced journalist

Mohammed Awal holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies (Journalism) at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

He has worked in print and online media with Ghanaian-based The Chronicle newspaper, Starr FM, and US-based online portable, Face2faceAfrica.com. He also had brief stints with Africafeeds.

Human Interest News Editor: Ebenezer Agbey Quist

Ebenezer Quist is an engineer who now writes news for a living

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ebenezer Agbey Quist is a trained Chemical Engineer who made an interesting switch to become an editor in 2019. He mainly writes emotional stories that inspire success and love. Ebenezer believes in Africa and loves to help people.

Human Interest News Freelancer: Nathaniel Crabbe

Nathaniel Crabbe is a freelancer for YEN.com.gh

Nathaniel Crabbe is a journalist, blogger, editor, and publicist with a degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. Having worked at TV3 Ghana, YEN.com.gh Media Limited, and Asaase Radio, he has years of experience as a journalist and editor.

Nathaniel Crabbe is passionate about the media, communication, human interest stories, events, and charity. He is driven by the quest to contribute his part to the solution in solving developmental challenges in the country, particularly in deprived areas through compelling story writing, networking, relationships, and partnerships.

Video Content Producer/Presenter: Philip Abutiate

Philip has practiced radio and television production and broadcasting since 2014.

He joined YEN in 2018 as presenter/producer and has helped to make some of the viral videos you have been watching on YEN.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Accounting Major) from the University of Ghana Business School.

Social Media Manager: Roland Delali Gbesorgbor

Roland Delali Gbesorgbor is a social media manager who loves and creates compelling content for brands. He is a former Social Media Manager of Multimeida's Joy Prime TV.

Delali is a product of Accra Academy, Abro Media Institute, and University of Ghana, Legon where he graduated with a B.A (Hons) degree in Political Science and Information Studies.

Social Media Manager: Chekora Mubarak

Chekora Mubarak is an experienced Social Media Manager. He is the former Social Media Manager for TV3 Network Ltd. Chekora also has a solid background when it comes to TV/radio production.

He is a product of the University for Development Studies who holds a BA in Development Communication Studies.

He also an MSc in Defense & International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command & Staff College.

Managing Director: Samuel Obour

Samuel joined YEN as an editor in 2016 and rose through the ranks to become senior editor, editor-in-chief, and, eventually, managing director.

He has over 12 years of experience in print and digital journalism. He began his career at Graphic Communications Group Limited, writing for top publications such as The Mirror, the Daily Graphic, and the digital medium, graphic.com.gh.

He is committed to helping YEN meet its potential of becoming the biggest online publisher in West Africa.

If you would like to get in touch with Yen.com.gh editorial team, please email us at info@yen.com.gh or call +233 (55) 773 167

