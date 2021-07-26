Ghana’s biggest Youtuber says he used to wear fancy suits around with no money in his pocket

Wode Maya in a Twitter post shows photos of some of the very suits he used to wear whilst broke

Many of his tweeps expressed how proud they are of his journey under the post

Young Ghanaian top Youtuber Woda Maya has caused many to react after posting a picture of himself in different designs of suits.

The caption that came with the pictures is actually what has caused a stir among his tweeps.

This most subscribed to African Youtuber revealed that he used to wear the fanciest suits particularly when he had no money on him.

Wode Maya in several of his videos has narrated the story of his humble beginnings where the family couldn’t afford most of the things he has now.

With over 800,000 subscriber counts on YouTube, it is without a doubt that he is now doing well financially.

His tweeps had these to say about his post;

@aliu_yussif,

Now you don’t need to prove to anyone who you are, simple life

@Gamegene1

Good one. Being broke doesn’t mean you can’t look good. It depends sometimes

@Abi_Tet

Now the pocket is always full. Time changes

@PapaSean83

Never broke in spirit

@stephen_nizu

I wish to meet you one day and recount how much I know you because I started watching you for at least 4 years ago from China to Africa. I have only missed just a few of your videos

Check out the actual post with the pictures below;

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, Berthold Winkler, popularly known in the YouTube community as Wode Maya has displayed a touching act of kindness once again by donating $10,000 to cater for the educational expenses of 100 kids.

He made this known in one of his videos on YouTube published on June 17, 2021.

In the video, he narrated that he was first inspired by the story of an African-American woman who moved to Kumasi, Ghana to help put less-privileged kids in school, and after hearing that story, he decided to be a part of the change.

According to Maya, himself along with the assistance of his subscribers raised the money for such a course by personally taking up the expenses of 10 kids with his subscribers taking up the rest.

