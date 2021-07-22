Daniel took to social media to narrate the distasteful response he got after being invited to church

After asking if the church was wheelchair accessible, he was told no, and that it is a holy ground

Many tweeps had a lot of disappointed comments after seeing the post

A physically challenged man who goes by the name Debola Daniel has taken to social media to express his distaste about a response he got after he was invited to church.

Mr Daniel posted that, after he received the invite, he asked if the church was wheelchair accessible and the reply from the person was that, no, it is not and that the church is a holy ground where he'd be healed as soon as he enters.

A lot of tweeps had so much to say upon seeing his post.

The post had 7,024 retweets, 776 quote tweets and 38.5K likes.

A few of what people had to say about this narrated incidence is as follows;

@misseverywhereg replies;

LMAOOOOO these folks really be killing me (SkullLoudly crying faceLoudly) they really be expecting you to get up and just start magically walking

@Funmiscute said;

Did this person understand the meaning of wheelchair accessible? I guess not. Most churches just build without this consideration, even we with standing feet dey complain

@imade43 commented;

In the minds of many christians, we have limited God to mere signs and wonders, discarding the relevance of His will. What if God does not want to heal at that time, does it make Him less worthy of our worship?

@Tol_eosamh also replied that;

I think rather than questioning why, we should make awareness to churches, churches are no different from some banks, government buildings who don't have it planned. The person's response reeks of ignorance and imagine the % of such ignorance among church goers.

Below is the actual post from Debola Daniel

