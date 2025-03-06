Painter Working On New Bank Of Ghana Building Arrested After Stealing Over GH¢1 Million In Cables
- A painter working on the Bank of Ghana building at Ridge in Accra has been remanded for stealing quantities of assorted copper cables
- The stolen cables assorted copper cables have been valued at GH¢1,035,500 according to reporting from the Accra Circuit Court
- The painter was seen with two others stealing the cables after a review of surveillance footage of the building
A painter working on the Bank of Ghana building was remanded into police custody for stealing assorted copper cables, valued at GH¢1,035,500.
Appearing at an Accra Circuit Court, Ahmed Mohammed Lawal was busted after being caught on surveillance cameras.
GNA reported that Lawal pleaded not guilty on charges of unlawful entry and stealing. Two other suspects are on the run.
The theft was reported on February 16, 2025. Investigations revealed the items were sold at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, with Lawal getting GH¢ 2,000.
The items stolen were quantities of lc x 240 square copper cables and lc x 300 square of copper cables.
