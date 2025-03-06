Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku scored an impressive goal during Fenerbahe's Europa League game vs Rangers

Despite the stunning nature of his goal, his side fell to a shock 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their knockout tie

Meanwhile, Djiku is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month

Alexander Djiku delivered a moment of brilliance with a spectacular volley, but it proved merely a consolation as Fenerbahce suffered a shocking defeat to Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League encounter at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The Ghanaian defender, who started on the bench, was introduced after Caglar Söyüncü sustained an injury and wasted no time making an impact.

Alexander Djiku celebrates after netting the consolation goal for Fenerbahce. Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Djiku scores insane volley

With Fenerbahce boasting an 18-game unbeaten run heading into the clash, Jose Mourinho’s men were widely expected to secure a first-leg advantage against the Scottish side.

However, those expectations were dashed early on.

Fenerbahce’s defense was breached just seven minutes into the contest when Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers capitalised on a lapse at the back to put Rangers ahead, per Sky Sports.

The goal stunned the home crowd, but the Yellow Canaries responded with relentless pressure in search of an equaliser.

Djiku, stepping up in the absence of Söyüncü, delivered a spectacular moment on the half-hour mark.

From a corner kick, Rangers struggled to clear their lines, allowing the former Strasbourg captain to react quickest with an acrobatic effort, sending a thunderous strike past Jack Butland to restore parity.

Rangers stun Fenerbahce

Despite the equaliser, Fenerbahce found themselves trailing once again. Dessers turned provider, slipping a well-timed pass through to Václav Černý, who calmly slotted home to restore Rangers’ lead, the BBC reports.

Mourinho’s side pushed forward after the break, increasing their intensity, but the visitors remained resolute.

With just nine minutes left on the clock, Rangers delivered another blow as Černý grabbed his second of the night, sealing a crucial away victory for the Scottish outfit.

Djiku’s performance

Despite the defeat, Djiku turned in a commendable display, earning a Sofascore rating of 7.3 in his 75-minute outing.

His defensive contributions included one clearance, two interceptions, and victories in one ground duel and two aerial battles.

Alexander Djiku is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

With the second leg set for March 13 at Ibrox, the Ghanaian defender will shift focus to helping his side overturn the deficit.

Djiku set to be named in Ghana's squad

Meanwhile, his impressive form could see him earn a place in Otto Addo’s squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars currently sit second in Group I, level on points with Comoros, and will aim for consecutive victories to strengthen their push for a place at next year’s global showpiece.

