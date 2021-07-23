Achabu, a young SHS teacher from Ghana who travelled to Vietnam for a teaching job has shared an unpleasant experience from a school in Ghana

According to the young man who is also known as Dr Wilson, he was told in Ghana that he did not deserve to take GHc 2,000

However, just a few years on, Achabu says the amount he was denied is not even enough to pay his rent in Vietnam

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

DR Wilson, a high school teacher from Ghana who travelled to Vietnam about three years ago has recounted how a school in Accra once turned him down for demanding GHc 2,000.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @1achabu, the gentleman indicated that he was told GHc 2,000 was too much for a person of his calibre.

However, with the exact same qualifications, after travelling to Vietnam, Achabu says the amount that was denied him in Ghana is currently not even enough to pay for his rent.

See his post below:

He used the occasion to advise young people not to ever give up if they are turned down in life but rather look for those who value their talents and skills more.

Comments from Ghanaians

Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on Achabu's comment.

Below are some interesting ones.

@airbourne_407 said:

You've given me a whole new perspective on Vietnam. I showed some of your posts to my colleagues in theatre and everyone was mind blown. Keep up the good work

@Cdore_ mentioned:

Charle, at this rate, e be like more teachers go start dey look towards #Vietnam Me I dey pect that country longtime. They are about one of the best when it comes to using data and evidence to guide policy.

@Richid_ indicated:

This is deep bruh!!! like on everything I thank God for you Folded hands

Achabu: Ghanaian SHS Teacher in Vietnam Credit: @1achabu

Source: Twitter

In an earlier report, Achabu shared amazing transformation photos that were getting many social media users thrilled.

Along with the pictures on his personal handle, @1achabu, the gentleman indicated that nobody is really ugly except that their living conditions make them look bad.

Achabu who hails from Ghana was a science teacher at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen