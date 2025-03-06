EIB Network's Director of Business Development, Nana Aba Anamoah, was left in awe of her driver, Kobby's reaction to travelling for the first time

In videos captured at the Kotoka International airport showed Kobby overjoyed as he prepared to embark on his trip

Many people hailed Nana Aba, while others could not contain their excitement in seeing Kobby's priceless reaction

Kobby, the driver of seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, could not hide his excitement as he travelled abroad for the first time.

Kobby travels for the first time

Nana Aba took to her Instagram page to share videos of Kobby at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), travelling with others to Paris for the Women of Valous Conference.

In the videos, Kobby could not contain his excitement as he made hand gestures as if to praise God for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Nana Aba noted that Kobby left Accra in the evening on March 5, 2025, to fly to Paris to support her on her Women of Valour conference.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my driver Kobby left Accra last night to support me in Paris 😂😂😂."

Reacting to her driver's excitement, Nana Aba, who was promoted in 2023 as EIB Network's Director of Business Development, noted that Kobby could not stay calm.

"Man can’t stay calm 😂."

In the concluding parts of the caption, Nana Aba noted that it was Kobby's first time abroad and it was through her flagship programme, Women of Valour, that made it possible.

"First time abroad courtesy @womenofvalour_".

Reactions to Kobby's video

The comment section was filled with praise for Nana Aba. Many people hailed her for changing the life of her loyal driver, Kobby.

Kobby's priceless reaction melted many hearts and also put a smile on people's faces as they watched how happy he looked in the video.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the heartwarming video of Nana Aba's driver, Kobby travelling for the first time:

afia_bleuss said:

"God will continue to bless you for touching lives 🙏."

jerrybiscoffe said:

"Adwuma mu nfasuo 👏."

richlove_cathy said:

"I want to be PA please 😂❤️❤️❤️. Blessings."

darlenebk said:

"Impacting lives WOMAN OF VALOUR speaks for you trough your actions already 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 May God continue to locate you deary @thenanaaba YOU HAVE DONE WELL oooo franchement Bravo 🤩."

isabella_sarfo said:

"Oh wow congratulations to him Nana mo 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

