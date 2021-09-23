Peggy Lamptey, a young lady on Instagram told her mother that if she pretends to be a poor ex-convict on camera, Barack Obama would give them $500,000

The young lady could not hold her laughter as the unsuspecting woman made despicable false statements about herself in the video

The video has been gathering numerous hilarious reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A beautiful Ghanaian lady identified on Instagram as lamptey_peggy21 is cracking many ribs on social media with a video she tricked her mom to create.

Peggy told her unsuspecting mother that Barack Obama would give them $500,000 if she could portray herself as a person in a very bad financial and life situation.

The lady went ahead to introduce her mother as an ex-convict, a former sex worker, and a person who has failed in life and is unable to do anything for herself.

Ghanaian lady Convinces mom to beg Barack Obama on camera & get $500k Photo credit: instagram.com/lamptey_peggy21

Source: Instagram

The innocent woman was seen giving nods to everything her daughter was saying but the part that cracked a lot more ribs was when she whispered to the young lady to also add that she is a sickler.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media reactions

After watching the video, so many Ghanaians headed straight into the comment section to express their hilarious reactions.

Below were some of them

ezu_deen_gh mentioned that it was unfair:

But is unfair to say all these if indeed is not

afia1604 said:

Hahahahahaha,I swear don't try this with Adjoa comfort la,like by now,decorated face paaaaa like Ghana Map la!!!!eeeeeeish your mum cool wai

stonebwoy_greatest_of_all_time commented:

Charley u sure dis is not sick

firstladyvanessa hilariously stated:

Definitely of support mum

See the video below

Mother's prayer cracks ribs online

In another hilarious story, a video showing a woman carrying a baby at her back but 'fighting' what is believed to be Satan with all her might and some powerful taekwondo skills emerged online.

The incident happened in a church whilst the person leading the prayer produced hooting sounds as though he was complementing the 'spiritual war' with more force.

Other prayer warriors sighted in the room also displayed energetic moves but none was as vivid and vibrant as that of the woman in question.

Source: Yen.com.gh