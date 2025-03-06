Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, requested a selfie from Kumawood star Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face

The memorable moment was captured after the Independence celebrations held at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025

Many people admired Sharaf's humility, while others spoke about him being a fan of the two Ghanaian celebrities

Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, was overjoyed to meet embattled comedian Funny Face and Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu at the Independence Parade at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama's Son Sharaf Mahama asks Funny Face and Kwaku Manu for a selfie. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Sharaf meets Funny Face and Kwaku Manu

After the Independence Day celebrations at the Jubilee House, Sharaf met Funny Face and Kwaku Manu and exchanged pleasantries with them.

In the video, the president's son, who is a FIFA Agent, was overjoyed to meet the Ghanaian celebrities such that he requested a selfie with them.

While setting up the camera on his iPhone Pro Max, his four security detail was also overjoyed to meet the Kumawood star and the comedian, such that they also joined in the selfie.

In the remaining parts of the video, Sharaf was seen enchanting pleasantries with guests who attended the Independence Parade at the Jubilee House.

Reactions to Sharaf meeting Funny Face and Kwaku Manu

Seasoned media personality Giovani Caleb was overjoyed that he appeared in the video as he hailed blogger GHHyper for capturing him well.

Others also tipped Sharaf as the future president, while others admired his humility anytime he made public appearances.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the heartwarming video of Sharaf meeting Funny Face and Kwaku Manu:

giovani.caleb said:

"🔥ei. U capture me paaa."

collegebwoy_kojo said:

"I see humility here❤️🙌."

nana_ocran said:

"This boy he bi future presdo ankasa."

big_deutsch said:

"Everybody wan friend Sharaf 😂."

kim_acquah said:

"Good spirits funny face 🔥🙌❤️."

thatboycarterr said:

"Yo who said the security guys should get in the picture ??😂😂"

joe_wan1 said:

"Bouncer too wan take selfie."

Funny Face at the Jubilee House for Independence Day celebration. Image Credit: @bessahgh

Akufo-Addo Ignores reporter’s questions

YEN.com.gh reported that former President Nana Akufo-Addo attended Ghana’s 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade at Jubilee House.

As the event concluded, a journalist attempted to interview the former president but received no response.

The video of the moment garnered reactions among Ghanaians, with many sharing their thoughts on Akufo-Addo’s presence at the event and his silence.

