A video of two lovers sharing their love journey has surfaced on social media and warmed many hearts

The two met in Senior High School, stayed in love after graduating, and currently have a child together

Netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian couple has warmed hearts on social media after a video of their love journey surfaced online.

The duo started dating in their Senior High school days and have stayed together as a couple to date. They currently have a child together.

SHS lovers stay together and share their love journey. Image source: Skanty 38

Source: TikTok

The lovers chronicled their love journey with throwback photos which have since gone viral on TikTok.

A video shared by @Kwabena Scanty showed that the couple attended the same Senior High School where they were close to each other.

They stayed in touch and have now taken their relationship a step further by giving birth to a beautiful baby.

Watch the video below:

