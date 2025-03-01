Secondary School Sweethearts Share Their Love Journey Years After Graduating, Video Melt Hearts
- A video of two lovers sharing their love journey has surfaced on social media and warmed many hearts
- The two met in Senior High School, stayed in love after graduating, and currently have a child together
- Netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their views in the comments section of the post
A Ghanaian couple has warmed hearts on social media after a video of their love journey surfaced online.
The duo started dating in their Senior High school days and have stayed together as a couple to date. They currently have a child together.
The lovers chronicled their love journey with throwback photos which have since gone viral on TikTok.
A video shared by @Kwabena Scanty showed that the couple attended the same Senior High School where they were close to each other.
They stayed in touch and have now taken their relationship a step further by giving birth to a beautiful baby.
Watch the video below:
