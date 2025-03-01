Global site navigation

Secondary School Sweethearts Share Their Love Journey Years After Graduating, Video Melt Hearts
People

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read
  • A video of two lovers sharing their love journey has surfaced on social media and warmed many hearts
  • The two met in Senior High School, stayed in love after graduating, and currently have a child together
  • Netizens who saw the video were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian couple has warmed hearts on social media after a video of their love journey surfaced online.

The duo started dating in their Senior High school days and have stayed together as a couple to date. They currently have a child together.

Secondary School Sweethearts, Love Journey, Beautiful Love Story, Graduation
SHS lovers stay together and share their love journey. Image source: Skanty 38
Source: TikTok

The lovers chronicled their love journey with throwback photos which have since gone viral on TikTok.

A video shared by @Kwabena Scanty showed that the couple attended the same Senior High School where they were close to each other.

They stayed in touch and have now taken their relationship a step further by giving birth to a beautiful baby.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

