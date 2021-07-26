A 61-year-old farmer in the Volta Region, Lawrence Demebu, has been given a newly-built house after he tried for years to acquire one without success

Although he lives with a visual impairment, the man refused to beg but rather farmed to make ends meet

The 61-year-old could not express his joy in words after the newly-built 1 bedroom house was presented to him

Lawrence Demebu, a 61-year-old farmer who lives with a visual impairment has had his ultimate heart desire fulfilled in the strangest of ways.

As some readers may recall, YEN.com.gh published a story in 2020 concerning how Lawrence used to spend all his time alone and on his farm.

In a short documentary on the Facebook handle of JoyNews, the man who was living in a mud house indicated that he has been staying alone without any wife or child for God knows how long.

According to him, he also tried everything possible to get a partner but was not able to because of his state of disability.

A benevolent lady, Suzana Kudjo, the CEO of KCL who watched the documentary was so touched that she decided to organize some funds in order to help the old man.

In a new update on the verified handle of JoyNews, the 61-year-old was seen in a video overjoyed as he was presented the newly-built house that comes with every essential facility.

Lawrence Demebu had a dream to build a decent house but he could not afford it.

Now he has received it as a gift.

In an equally emotional report, an 85-year-old Ghanaian cocoa farmer named Timothy Mensah has been discovered in a small cottage called Akurakese after living alone there for over 40 years.

The aged man was encountered by Eva Akpene Agbozo of Agro Women Africa, a not-for-profit organization working for the transformation of women farmers and rural communities in Ghana.

Eva was in the Eastern Region of Ghana for their Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA) project when they bumped into the old man in the isolated cottage.

