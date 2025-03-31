The Ghanaian boxer, who last fought Nigerian pugilist Gabriel Olanrewaju, has shared details on what happened before the latter's collapse

Gabriel, who had lost his last four bouts before his untimely demise in Bukom, was medically declared fit for the bout on Saturday night

Meanwhile, a renowned sports journalist has revealed the 40-year-old took up the fight because he was 'financially stressed'

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

John Mbanugu has opened up about the unsettling events that unfolded before Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed in the ring during their ill-fated bout.

The fight which led to Olanrewaju's demise was initially scheduled for Friday, March 28, but was postponed to the following evening at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

What should have been a routine contest took a devastating turn.

Gabriel Olanrewaju inexplicably collapsed in round three of his bout with Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu. Photo credit: @tnc24news and @maxtvgh.

Source: Twitter

John Mbanugu vs Gabriel Olanrewaju: A routine fight turns tragic

Nicknamed "Success", Olanrewaju was declared medically fit before stepping into the ring on Saturday night.

However, as the rounds progressed, he suddenly lost balance, momentarily leaning onto the ropes before crumbling onto the canvas without absorbing any obvious knockout punch.

Viewer discretion is advised:

Paramedics stationed at the venue immediately rushed to his aid, stabilising him before transporting him to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, located 650 metres away—a journey that should have taken no more than two minutes.

Despite their best efforts, doctors were unable to revive him, and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) later confirmed his passing in an official statement, per Graphic Online.

Boxer who last fought Olanrewaju reveals what happened in the ring

Following the bout, John Mbanugu—who was declared the winner by technical knockout (TKO)—struggled to process what had happened.

Initially elated by his victory, his joy quickly turned to deep concern as he realised the severity of the situation.

"I'm excited [I won the fight], but I'm hoping and praying he gets well," he stated in his post-match interview.

The 22-year-old boxer further reflected on the unsettling nature of Olanrewaju’s collapse.

"I was throwing [punches], but along the way, I don't know. But I think there's something wrong somewhere," he admitted, unable to pinpoint what exactly led to his opponent's sudden deterioration.

Before leaving the ring, he once again prayed for Olanrewaju’s recovery while expressing hope that his own boxing career would continue to flourish.

Gabriel Olanrewaju: A fighter’s journey ends

Born in Lagos, Olanrewaju built a professional record of 23 fights, securing 13 wins, with 12 victories coming by knockout.

However, recent years had been challenging for the 40-year-old, with four consecutive losses before his final appearance in Ghana.

Gabriel Olanrewaju had been a four-bout losing streak before his untimely passing at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Photo credit: @tnc24news/X.

Source: Twitter

His last outing before the tragic encounter came on December 24, 2024, when he suffered a defeat to Idowu Raheed at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.

What's next?

The exact cause of death remains undetermined, though preliminary medical assessments suggest he may have slipped into an induced coma before passing.

His remains have since been transferred to Korle Bu’s main mortuary, where an autopsy report is expected to provide clarity on the circumstances leading to his demise.

As the boxing community mourns this heartbreaking loss, discussions surrounding fighter safety, medical screenings, and the risks associated with prolonged careers have resurfaced.

Olanrewaju’s passing serves as a sombre reminder of the fine margins in the sport, where one fight can tragically become the last.

Financial challenges played a role in Gabriel's heartbreaking death

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed new details about Gabriel Olanrewaju's tragic passing, as shared by a renowned sports journalist.

According to the journalist, financial struggles compelled Gabriel to participate in what would ultimately become his ill-fated match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh