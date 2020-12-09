Ghana Technology University College courses and cut-off points 2022/2023
Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) is a Ghanaian public university. It was formerly known as Ghana Technology University College, and before that as Ghana Telecom University College. University has campuses located at Tesano (main campus), Abeka, Kumasi, and learning centres in Ho, Koforidua, Takoradi, and Nungua. If you are looking for the Ghana Telecom University courses and cut-off points, this guide has got you covered.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Currently, over 8,000 students are pursuing various programs at the university. The institution's courses are classified into certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels.
Ghana Telecom University courses and cut-off points
Here is a look at the Ghana Technology University College courses and cut-off points. The courses are spread across three faculties.
Faculty of Engineering
Here are the Ghana Communication Technology University cut-off points under the engineering faculty.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
|Course
|Cut-off points
|BSc. Telecommunications Engineering
|24
|BSc. Computer Engineering
|24
|BSc. Mathematics
|24
|BSc. Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|24
Faculty of Computing & Information Systems
Here are the Ghana Telecom University cut-off points under the computing & information systems faculty.
|Course
|Cut-off points
|BSc. Informatics
|36
|BSc. Information Technology
|36
|BSc. Mobile Computing
|36
|BSc. Computer Science
|36
|BSc. Software Engineering
|36
|BSc. Business Information Systems
|36
Faculty of IT Business
Here are the nine undergrad courses under the computing & information systems faculty.
|Course
|Cut-off points
|BSc. Accounting with Computing
|30
|BSc. Economics
|30
|BSc. Procurement and Logistics
|30
|BSc. Banking and Finance
|30
|BSc. Management
|30
|Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: HRM Option
|30
|Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Marketing Option
|30
|Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Accounting Option
|30
|Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Management Option
|30
Ghana Telecom University courses and fees
The fees charged vary from one faculty to another. Here is a breakdown of the tuition fees for students at various levels and the miscellaneous fees that apply to all undergraduate students.
Academic facility fees
This is essentially the tuition fee charged to students for the use of the university's learning facilities and resources.
|Category
|Annual fees
|Initial payment
|IT Business - Diploma
|GHS 3,843.00
|GHS 1,921.50
|IT Business - BSc
|GHS 4,326.00
|GHS 2,163.00
|Faculty of Computing & Information Systems - Diploma
|GHS 3,843.00
|GHS 1,921.50
|Faculty of Computing & Information Systems - BSc
|GHS 4,326.00
|GHS 2,163.00
|Engineering - Diploma
|GHS 4,326.00
|GHS 2,163.00
|Engineering - BSc
|GHS 4,326.00
|GHS 2,163.00
Miscellaneous charges
All certificates, diplomas, and undergraduate students incur additional charges related to their life on campus. Here is a quick look.
|Item
|Annual fees
|Results verification
|GHS 70.00
|Medical examination
|GHS 150.00
|Faculty dues
|GHS 10.00
|Matriculation charges
|GHS 50.00
|Technology charges
|GHS 100.00
|Endowment fund
|GHS 50.00
|GCTU branded cloth
|GHS 100.00
|GCTU branded stationery
|GHS 100.00
|SRC dues
|GHS 20.00
|Id card
|GHS 22.00
|Sports levy
|GHS 12.00
|GCTU branded Lacoste
|GHS 50.00
|Total
|GHS 734.00
Admission requirements
Here is a look at the different undergraduate admission requirements for applicants with various qualifications.
SSSCE/WASSCE holders
Those applying for admission to an undergraduate program must have at least credits (A1 – C6 in WASSCE and A – D in SSSCE) in English Language, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science.
One must have an aggregate score of 24/36 or better.
Mature applicants
An applicant under the mature category must be at least 25 years old at the time of application and show proof of age. They will then go through an access course in their area of study, after which an examination will be conducted. Successful applicants will then be admitted to their preferred faculties.
O-level and A-level holders
O- LEVEL / A – LEVEL Holders with credits in at least five subjects at the GCE "O" Level (or its equivalent), including English Language and Mathematics.
The above must be accompanied by at least two passes in the relevant subjects at the advanced level. Applicants who qualify under this category will be placed at level 200 of a degree program.
GBCE holders
Applicants must have credit passes in six subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science or Social Studies, plus three relevant elective subjects.
Professional certificate holders
Applicants with ACCA, ICA, Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), and Chartered Institute of Management Accountant (CIMA) must have five credits at GBCE or GCE 'O' Level, including English Language and Mathematics.
American Grade 12 holders
Applicants with American grade 12 qualifications will be placed at level 100 in their undergraduate courses.
ABCE holders
Advanced Business Certificate Examination (ABCE) holders must have credit passes in five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, Integrated Science or Social Studies, plus three optional subjects relevant to their program of study.
Applicants who qualify under this category will be placed at level 200 of a degree program.
What courses does Ghana Telecom offer?
The institution has various certificates, diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate courses spread across three faculties. These are the Faculty of Computing & Information Systems, IT Business, and Engineering.
Contacts
Here are the different ways one can contact the university in case of any queries.
- Location: Off J.A Kuffour Avenue, Adjacent to the Police Training School, Tesano, Accra
- Telephone: +233(0) 302 221446/302 21412/302 221479
- Email: info@GCTU.edu.gh
- Digital address: GA-167-2979 PMB 100, Tesano, Accra – Ghana
The 2022/2023 Ghana Telecom University courses and cut-off points act as a guide to prospective students. One should only apply for a course whose cut-off points they meet. Failure to do so will see the applicant's request to pursue the course rejected.
READ ALSO: Ghana Stock Exchange listed companies 2022: sector, date listed, and share price
Yen.com.gh recently published a list of companies on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2022. Ghana Stock Exchange is the country's principal stock exchange. In addition, various equities and corporate bonds are available on the platform.
Registered companies in the country allow citizens to invest by offering their shares for sale on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Non-resident investors can deal in these securities without getting exchange control permission, but they have some restrictions.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh