Growing up, Lionel Messi confessed that he had one player he deeply admired and idolised, openly admitting that he "loved him"

Despite the influence of legends like Diego Maradona and Pele, it was Pablo Aimar who captured Messi's imagination

Aimar’s elegant style of play for clubs like River Plate, Valencia, and Benfica left a lasting impression on a young Messi

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi once named an unexpected choice as his footballing idol growing up.

Now an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and a hero to countless players of this generation, Messi’s extraordinary accomplishments with both club and country have made him a global icon.

However, long before becoming the football legend he is today, the 37-year-old was just a young boy from Rosario with dreams of making it big in the sport.

And surprisingly, the Barcelona legend didn’t look to his former manager Diego Maradona or the legendary Pelé for inspiration.

Messi names his football idol

Messi's footballing idol was the skilful Argentine playmaker Pablo Aimar.

Aimar’s exceptional talent captivated a young Messi, who later had the opportunity to share the field with his hero 13 times for the Argentina national team, including at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

In an interview with Adidas Football via Sportbible, Messi shared:

"Besides Maradona, who is always number one for Argentines, Pablo Aimar was the player I admired the most. I had a deep admiration for him."

Where is Aimar now?

Aimar - who made a name for himself at Valencia, River Plate and Benfica - retired from football in 2015 and later became part of the Argentina national team’s coaching staff as Lionel Scaloni’s assistant.

During Argentina’s triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign, Aimar was overwhelmed with emotion when Messi scored a crucial goal against Mexico, nearly breaking into tears on the bench.

Although Messi once idolised Aimar, the roles have since reversed, with the 44-year-old now regarding Messi as his favourite player. In a 2020 interview with FIFA, Aimar said:

"For me, the best is always Messi. He is my all-time favourite."

