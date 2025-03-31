Kwaku Manu and Funny Face recently visited Mrs Lordina Mahama at her official residence to pay homage

The two comic actors beamed with excitement as they posed for photos with the First Lady of Ghana

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face's visit to Mrs Lordina Mahama's residence garnered reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian comic actors Kwaku Manu and Funny Face had an interesting encounter with President John Dramani Mahama's wife and First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face visit Ghana's First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, at her residence. Photo source: Funny Face, Lordina Mahama

Source: Facebook

The two actors recently visited Mrs Lordina Mahama at her official residence to pay homage and interact with her.

In a photo shared by Kwaku Manu on his official Instagram page, the Kumawood movie star and Funny Face beamed with smiles and excitement as she posed alongside Mrs Lordina Mahama inside one of the plush rooms in her home.

The First Lady wore a beautiful camo dress in the photo as she welcomed the two famous actors into her home during their courtesy call.

In the caption of the social media post, Kwaku Manu expressed how honoured he was to have met the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama. He also prayed for God's blessings on her for showing him and Funny Face kindness during their visit to the Mahama family residence.

He wrote:

"It's an honor meeting with the First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Lordina Mahama. God bless you for your kind heart and may you succeed in all your endeavours."

President John Mahama and Mrs Lordina Mahama's son, Sharaf, takes a selfie with Kwaku Manu and Funny Face at Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event. Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face were recently among several famous personalities, including former Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, who attended Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary Commemoration parade at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025.

At the event, the comic actors, who have been living together as part of Funny Face's recovery process from his mental health issues, encountered President John Dramani Mahama and Mrs Lordina Mahama's young son, Sharaf Mahama.

In a video that went viral on social media, Sharaf was spotted exchanging pleasantries with Kwaku Manu and Funny Face. The president's son, who is a FIFA agent, could not contain his excitement after meeting the Ghanaian celebrities and decided to request a selfie with them.

While setting up the camera on his iPhone Pro Max, his four security detail also expressed excitement to meet the two prominent movie stars and also joined in the selfie.

Below is the photo of Kwaku Manu and Funny Face with Mrs Lordina Mahama:

Kwaku, Funny Face and Lordina stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar commented:

"The kind of friends we need."

ellenafriyieanim wrote:

"You guys are blessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

tmensahdavid said:

"God bless you, Sir @kwakumanubob keep pulling funny alongside Sir ❤️❤️❤️😢😢😢."

staystrong9690 commented:

"God bless you @kwakumanubob God will open more doors for what you have than for @therealfunnyface."

Kwaku, Funny Face attend Kent Homes launch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu and Funny Face attended the Kent Homes launch event at the Silverbird Cinemas, West Hills Mall, on March 30, 2025.

The two comic actors joined other celebrities and Kent Homes owner, James Wiafe Akenteng, at a cake-cutting ceremony.

The mansion-like shaped cake garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media after the event.

