A set of Ghanaian twins have set up a huge hospital with modern facilities by joining hands together

The old students of Opoku Ware Senior High School have started recruiting staff who are alumni of their school

Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts on the location of the hospital and the mode of recruitment

Two Ghanaian brothers who are past students of the Opoku Ware Senior High School have set up a beautiful ultramodern hospital along the Spintex Road in Accra.

Kwabena Nsafoa, a revered Facebook user who shared information about the medical facility which is called Banahene Specialist Hospital, also indicated that the medical staff for the hospital is being recruited in a special way.

It is indicated that before anyone else gets accepted, a lot of the opportunities would be reserved for the old students of the twin brothers' alma mater.

Source: Facebook

Little information is available online about the twins but checks conducted by YEN.com.gh revealed that the exact address of the hospital is Box 349, Nii Ankrah Road, Sakumono

The medical facility also operates 24 hours.

What Ghanaians are saying

After reading the exciting story, below were some social media reactions from Ghanaians

Prince Osei Bonsu:

U build in Accra and starts employing from Kumasi, indirectly you taking the quality also away from the City. It's their personal decision but we aren't gonna clap over this.

Kabral Blay Amihere:

Congrats to the Banahenes. Don’t forget your senior brothers of Augusco in the recruitment. We are one family.

Osei Assibey:

Guys suggesting that they should have built the hospital in Kumasi, cool down. The twins are my mates in Owass and they didn't grow up in Kumasi or Asante region. Let's allow people to make their investment decisions. They could have built the hospital in their native Sefwi Bekwai

