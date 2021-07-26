Beautiful nurse has internet swooning: 'Please come vaccinate me'

A nurse got heads turning on social media after she posted a picture of herself snuggly dressed in her work attire

The picture had users of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, falling off their seats as they drooled over the nurse

There was an even bigger response from Mzansi's men as many of them asked to be the first in line to receive a Covid-19 jab

A nurse recently caused a huge raucous online after she took a picture in her work suit and posted it on Twitter.

The picture had Mzansi users of the microblogging and social networking service, the men, in particular, falling off their seats. The post was simply captioned:

"Nurse Ngcwembe."

A beautiful South African nurse has the country's men swooning after she shared a picture of herself online. Image: @RNgcwembe/ Twitter.

With a huge vaccination drive currently underway in the country, users were quick to put forward requests to be vaccinated by the healthcare professional.

This comes as no surprise as, in many peoples books, a looker in a nurse's uniform seems like just what the doctor would order.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced recently that the country's vaccine rollout will open for people who are between the ages of 18 to 34 from 1 September this year. Naturally, it also comes as anything but a surprise that many of those drawn to the beautiful nurse are people of this age group.

Recent reports have suggested that the first supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has arrived in South Africa and will be distributed nationally.

That being the case, Mzansi's men will be swarming the queues to get their jabs if nurse Ngcwembe is on hand to administer it. YEN.com.gh took a look through the comments and handpicked some of the most interesting.

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Please come and vaccinate me."

@Sphe66521914 wrote:

"Nurse, I'm not feeling so good."

@Bongane37807191 added:

"Which hospital/ clinic are you working in [so I can fall sick and be admitted there]?

@nonitheotiginal observed:

"You're beautiful, you should vaccinate us. We will be calmer yaz."

@ginohonourable shared:

"You can be my nurse anytime, please."

Woman contracts Covid19, Admitted to hospital days before vaccine shot

In similar news, YEN.com.gh recently reported that a woman detailed her harrowing ordeal after being infected with the coronavirus only days before she was due to receive her jab.

Thabiso Mahlape, who is the founder and publisher of Blackbird Books, has turned to Twitter to relay her experience of learning that she had been infected with Covid-19 and the emotional impact that it has had on her in recent days.

In a tweet on 19 July, Mahlape wrote:

"My vaccination date is tomorrow. But in the early hours of Friday morning, I rushed to the ER (Emergency Room) and was found to be positive for Covid and admitted.

"I'm back home now continuing my recovery but I wanted to say, please pray for people who are in hospital, what a horror of a virus."

