The Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has submitted the budget for the first quarter of 2024 to Parliament.

The proposed 2025 Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation of GH¢68.1 billion is intended to cover essential government expenses.

There were fears of a government shutdown because the budget had not been presented before the end of 2024.

The finance minister had initially set a November 15 deadline for presenting the provisional budget.

The allocation is expected to benefit key areas, including public sector workers' salaries, statutory payments, critical infrastructure maintenance, and funding for social intervention programs.

The mini-budget serves as a constitutional requirement during a transition year to prevent fiscal disruptions.

Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako referred the budget document to the Budget and Finance Committees for review.

The finance minister is expected to present the budget to the House later on January 2.

Source: YEN.com.gh