A Ghanaian court has directed the police service to obtain a report on a person after their gender caused some controversy

The accused is alleged to have either posed as a man or a woman when meeting with victims in a GH₵ 230,000 visa fraud case

The accused has since been set a bail amount of GH₵ 500,000 with three sureties, one of which must be justified beforehand

The Ghana Police Service has stated that it is waiting for a report on the gender of an accused person in a recent fraud case.

According to the police, the report is necessary to determine whether the accused, Christabel Suphar Sakodie Tuffour is a woman or a man.

The police say the accused in a visa fraud case posed as either a man or a woman in several incidents.

Source: Getty Images

Police reported that the accused had, in some cases, posed as a man and, in other cases, posed as a woman to defraud unsuspecting persons.

The police said that without the gender report from the hospital, the accused could not be prosecuted for their role in other crimes.

The court demanded the gender report after the accused’s gender caused uncertainty in the courtroom.

The accused also denied the police permission to conduct a physical examination on her.

Christabel has been charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretences. The accused pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the accused has been set on bail for GH₵ 500,000 with three sureties, one of whom must be justified.

Facts of the visa fraud case

Christabel Tuffour is alleged to have defrauded 15 individuals by promising to assist them in obtaining visas to Germany and Canada.

The police said the accused collected 42,889 pounds, 8,500 Euros, $5,000, and GH₵ 230,000 from the victims.

Christabel then allegedly handed over the money to one Ebenezer. Ebenezer has, however, denied taking any money from the accused.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ramatu Asumah, disclosed to the court that the complainants were young individuals seeking to travel abroad for greener pastures.

Christabel, while a student in Europe, allegedly falsely claimed to have been employed by the German Immigration Service in Frankfurt.

The accomplice, Ebenezer, is also accused of deceiving the fraud victims into believing that he and Christabel could help them secure visas despite having no experience with travel and tourism.

The prosecution said Ebenezer introduced the complainants to Christabel, further solidifying the illusion of legitimacy.

Christable provided a bank account for some victims to transfer their funds into, while others met in person to hand over the cash at meetings held in Osu and Lancaster Hotel.

Christabel also arranged a fake marriage to Kwasi Gyimah at the La Nkwantanang District Court, claiming it would ease the process of helping him secure a spousal visa when they go to Germany.

Christabel admitted to the crimes in their caution statement at the police station and revealed that the funds were allegedly in the possession of Ebenezer, who has since denied receiving them.

Former Black Stars player granted bail

YEN.com.gh also reported that a former Black Stars player was granted bail by a court in Accra over visa fraud allegations.

The accused, Samuel Inkoom was granted bail of GHC100k with two sureties and was expected back in court on January 22, 2025.

The defendant also found himself entangled in legal disputes and struggling with escalating financial liabilities amid the case.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh