A video of a man appreciating his lovely wife for ensuring financial prudence in their home has surfaced on social media

In the video, the man gave his wife a medal, appreciating her for not spending too much of his money in 2024

Netizens who saw the video greeted his man's gesture with mixed reactions as some celebrated the wife while others

A Nigerian man has appreciated his wife for ensuring financial prudence in their marriage.

In a TikTok post, the man rewarded his lovely wife for not squandering all his money in the past year.

A woman receives a medal from her husband for ensuring financial prudence in their marriage. Image source: uwemifrekesilas

Financial prudence is an important aspect of marriage. In most African homes, where men are expected to be the breadwinners, women are expected to ensure that the family's finances are well managed.

However, achieving financial prudence in some homes is impossible due to excessive impulse buying, lack of budgeting and unforeseen financial emergencies.

In a video shared by @uwemifrekesilas, the man was seen giving his wife a medal and a plaque as a token of appreciation for ensuring that money was used wisely in their home.

"Giving my wife an award for spending all my money in 2024 wisely," he captioned his video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail husband and wife for gesture

Netizens who saw the video of the man and his husband were proud. Many congratulated the woman for ensuring financial prudence in the marriage, while others commended the husband for recognising his wife's efforts.

