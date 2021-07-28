MzVee is a chip off the old block

Mrs Hamenoo-Kpeda had to show the world where her daughter got her singing skills from

She confidently stepped in front of the microphone and delivered like the professional she is

Like the good saying goes 'a crab does not give birth to a bird.'

Ghanaian artiste, MzVee, has shared a video of her mother Florence Hamenoo-Kpeda showing off her vocal abilities.

The video posted on the Instagram account of MzVee shows Mrs Hamenoo-Kpeda singing a choral instead of rapping as requested by her daughters.

MzVee supported her mother with adlibs until she didn't want to do that anymore.

“Mummy, stop singing and rap,” says someone heard in the background. “Mommy it's okay. Please thank you. Please go home,” added MzVee.

The video has attracted comments from the likes of Edem and James Gardiner

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments on the video.

ershie_dhove: "She has done well"

abrafi__: "Allow the woman la"

Jamesgardinergh: Unsung artist of the year!!

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that MzVee showed off her beautiful and young-looking mother on social media.

In the new photos seen by YEN.com.gh, MzVee is seen dressed in a red top over black trousers.

Posing for the photos, MzVee had her hand wrapped around the shoulder of her mother who was all smiles. Sharing the photos, MzVee who indicated that she was going to the spa with her mother described her mum as the best.

"Spa day with mum...She’s the best," she wrote on Instagram.

Following MzVee's photos, many of her followers including her celebrity friends took to the post to hail the singer's mother.

