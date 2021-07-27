Beautiful Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson, has recently posted a full picture of her family which caused many to react

The picture has left social media users admiring her beautiful family

Many of them left beautiful comments, complimenting her family with special mention of their looks

The 53-year-old beautiful singer, Stephanie Benson, has recently posted a picture of her entire family on social media.

In the picture is her handsome husband known as Jonathan Paul Benson, an English man she met in England at a young age, Stephanie confirmed, her three ravishing daughters and two nice-looking sons.

The original photo seems to have been taken without herself and one of her sons but the gorgeous mother managed to include herself along with her son in the photo.

Stephanie Benson and her adorable family Source: @stephaniebensonlive

Source: Twitter

Stephanie Benson posted the picture with the caption, “Whole family popping in to say HI. Happy Sunday, Everyone”.

Seen as every great picture gets to be admired, several of Stephanie’s tweep had things to say about this family picture.

A few of such comments are listed below;

@3tornam_zacky

You guys are super gorgeous

@steinnyjr

Still working my way to join the family picture

@The 6th__

Anytime I see this old white man I get so hyped. Love his style

@AdwoaManasa2

Ala!! Guy too foine… is that Jj up left? U guys are dope

@KwameD18

Hi to the beautiful family too. As I didn’t get any, I think I should just humbly wait for their offsprings… I pray to grow backwards.

View the post below;

