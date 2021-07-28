A beautiful lady has recently shared her gratitude story on how she survived a car crash

She stated that the incident happened at the age of 4 just four days to Christmas

Sheba had some uplifting messages to share with her followers and they equally reciprocated the love back on how proud they are of her

A beautiful lady known as Sheba has recently taken to social media to narrate her gratitude story about how she survived a car crash.

This lady recounted how her mother stood her ground to insist that anything that was medically possible is done as there seemed to be no chance of survival, given how devastating the prognosis was.

Sheba stated that her incident occurred when she was just four years old, just four days to Christmas.

Upon posting the post, she mentioned that she’s 100% sure people would zoom into her picture to be sure of what they are seeing and that she gets that a lot. She is fine with it, Sheba said.

“I am grateful for how far I’ve come in spite of the ‘signboard’ on my face”, she said.

Right after making that statement in her post, she added that some of her very good friends get angry at her all the time when she says that.

Sheba added that the name of her condition is facial Palsy and encouraged her followers to look it up.

The courageous lady finally stated that;

“In life, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and remember, as long as you are breathing, there is ALWAYS a second chance!”

Below are some of the comments she received;

Abdullah Jubril said;

You said so much in a limited piece. But please that very phrase "sign..." should be avoided when next you are giving us another interesting narrative. You are strong and your actions and positive vibes would make others too. How would you place Kechi Okwuchi whom I revere greatly too? Everyone has a scar I tell you. Like I always say everyone has a story worth listening to.

Stev C. Iroegbu commented;

You are an amazon, a rock, unbreakable. Now, beyond your story, i see a beautiful heart (and loads of courage, beating down the odds). I imagine you smile at those who bear no "signboard" but too timid to acquaint with you. Keep demystifying fear and apathy. You rock, Sheba.

From Olasoji

what is evident on your face is a beautiful face full of gratitude. Continue in that power Ma'am. Let's be grateful for life.

Still, in the spirit of gratitude, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has expressed immense gratitude after defeating stiff competition from KiDi and Kuami Eugene to win the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Taking to her social media page, the reigning queen of the music industry reiterated that ''what God cannot do does not exist.''

Source: Yen.com.gh