A kind man, Bear Taliferro Jr, gave towards a family's welfare when he realised they would go hungry at night

Bear revealed that he was out when he saw a mother telling her daughter while crying that they do not have money for food

Touched by how bad their situation is, the young man asked the mother to grab whatever they want in the mall

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young man, Bear Taliferro Jr, put a big smile on the face of a family after overhearing their conversation in a supermarket he went shopping.

He said that he was in the shop when a little girl asked her mother what is wrong when she saw her mother’s eyes heavy with tears, Understanding Compassion reports.

The man said he was touched when he saw the mother cry. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

What a horrible situation

In response and with an emotion-laden voice, the mother told the girl that they cannot afford to eat that night.

A total stranger different from Bear went to the family and gave them some money. As an act of love, Bear asked the woman to grab whatever they need in the supermarket on his bill, Tiffy Taffy reports.

Divine timing

The young man said it is interesting to note that it would be the first time he would be shopping there, saying that it must have been divine timing.

He said:

“I NEVER stop at this Walmart. I’m simply saying GOD puts you where he needs you to be WHEN he needs you to be there."

Below are some of the reactions his story got:

Gordon said:

“My wife and I were in Winn Dixie about A month ago and a woman in front of us didn’t have enough money for sandwich meat and mustard so my wife said “hey I got it, put it on our tab” and I was shocked when this woman just broke down..."

Kelli D reacted:

“I’ve had this happen to me also, about 11 years ago. My son was a baby and I was pregnant with my daughter. We were running low on money one week. When I went to pay for my food with quarters, the woman who rang me up took out her card and bought our food for me..."

A man got a big reward

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man, Donte Franklin, who walked many miles to his work every day got the kind of help he would never have imagined months ago.

It all started when a good Samaritan, Michael Lynn, saw Donte walking one day and asked why he was doing so. He revealed that he walks over 8 miles to and from work to be able to put food on his family’s table.

Walking the miles to Buffalo Wild Wings where he works takes him more than two and half hours. No matter how hard his shift was, he repeated the same arduous trek back home.

When Michael realised the family did not even have money for food, he gave him $20 (Ghc 119). He also set a GoFundMe account for him with a goal of $2000 (Ghc 11,893).

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen