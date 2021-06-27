Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has expressed gratitude after winning Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs)

The Adom hitmaker defeated competition from KiDi and Kuami Eugene to clinch the award

Diana Hamilton also claimed the Best Gospel Song of the Year Award on the night

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has expressed immense gratitude after defeating stiff competition from KiDi and Kuami Eugene to win Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Taking to her social media page, the reigning queen of the music industry reiterated that ''what God cannot do does not exist.''

''I'm trying to put this all together, but making sense of it means I'm doubting God's ability,'' she said.

Diana Hamilton shares emotional message of gratitude after winning Artiste of the Year at VGMA22. Image: Diana Hamilton

Source: Instagram

Diana Antwi Hamilton, who also clinched the Best Gospel Song Of The Year Award on the night with her hit single Adom, thanked her well-wishers for their support.

''To everyone who supported me through your prayers, words of encouragement, public or private support, I am very grateful. It's been a long day and a bit.

''This is to encourage somebody out there, the road might be long but it will be worth it just trust the process!'' she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

VGMAs Day One

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported the two-day event of the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) kicked off on Friday, June 25, with some popular artistes receiving awards on the first night of the two-day event.

Although most of the winners were not available to pick their awards on the first night of the two-day event, the night saw 13 awards given out with the show master of Africa, Bob Pinodo, being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Style moments at VGMA22

In a related story, celebrities came flexing their fabulous and unique outfits on the first night of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The first night of the two-day event came off at the Dome-National Theater in Accra on Friday, June 25.

Deserving artistes including Kofi Kinaata, Adina Thembi, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, the Jerusalema hitmaker, Master KG, and others, received awards during the Industry Edition for their outstanding contribution to the Ghana Music Industry.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen