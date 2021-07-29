Forty-four-year-old Nigerian lawmaker, Oloye Akin Alabi, was a successful businessman before going into politics.

The owner of NairaBET, a sports betting company, he represents Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

He once went to a family's house when they lost a son. Photo source: @akinalabi

In this report,YEN.com.gh will be looking at five different photos that capture how 'connected' he is to his people:

1. Buying food at a local restaurant

In this photo, the politician went to a local restaurant as he pointed to the kind of meat he wanted in a big pot of soup. It is not every day a Nigerian politician does this. No wonder the photo quickly went viral.

2. Tasting garri in an open market

The man interacted with market women like an ordinary Nigerian citizen shopping for household items. After tasting some garri, he could be seen addressing members of his constituency.

3. He consoled a family

In June, when Azeez Rahmon was killed, Akin Alabi visited the deceased's family to offer condolences. On Instagram, he said that the young man is not only from his constituency but was close to his circle.

4. His people love him

In this snap, he could be seen among his people as they longed to touch him. He stretched his hands towards the crowd. Radiant joy was on the faces of old men, women, and children.

5. The politician demonstrated humility

Videos he posted online show him shaking the hands of members of his constituency as he walked through a crowd.

VP held his umbrella

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that despite the grandeur and glamour that come with his powerful seat, Vice President Osinbajo is demonstrating a praiseworthy example of humility that is rare in the Nigerian political panorama.

The VP recently rode into the heart of many Nigerians after he was sighted holding an umbrella by himself in what appears to be in the rain.

In a picture that has become the talk of the social media space, the vice president, dressed in grey attire adorned with his symbolic Awo cap, held the umbrella covering two other officials.

