Ghanaian model, Dorinda Boatemaa, turned a new age on July 27, 2021

She marked the special day with decent photos showing off her hourglass figure on social media

Dorinda Boatemaa delivered other photos along with a message thanking her followers for their uplifting birthday wishes

Ghanaian model and influencer, Dorinda Boatemaa, has served photos of her banging hourglass figure on social media to mark her birthday.

The emerging fashion star turned a new age on July 27, 2021, and delivered decent photos to celebrate the special day.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted the photos with a message, saying:

''Happy birthday to me ,'' asking her followers to ''kindly pour me a glass of prayers .''

Dee Boatemaa: Ghanaian model drops jaws with her banging body as she drops beautiful photos to mark her b'day. Image: Dorinda Boatemaa

Source: Instagram

Subsequently, she published photos by @logopehphotography, thanking her loved ones for their birthday wishes.

She wrote:

''I want to say a big thank you to everyone that posted me and have time off to wish me, pray for me, calling me ... You all made my birthday a memorable one and I appreciate every single one of you. God bless you all... I will reply to everyone ❤️ And those who didn’t want to wish me to thank you. You can choose not to like me or hate me I will respect you on that at least you been real .''

The beautiful photos have garnered massive reactions and comments from her loved ones.

Source: Yen News